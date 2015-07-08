Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-05-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|RANDALL, EDWARD MAURICE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/25/1971
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|236
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-06-05 12:50:00
|Court Case
|5902021203084
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|FISHER, OLUGBOYEGA REMI
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/27/1965
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-06-05 13:00:00
|Court Case
|5902021217273
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|LEE, WILLIAM
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|12/21/1994
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-06-05 00:30:00
|Court Case
|5902021217235
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|GREEN, CHARLES
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/26/1979
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-06-05 14:40:00
|Court Case
|5902021217167
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
|Bond Amount
|15000.00
|Name
|RICHARDS, DEION KEYLIN-MAURICE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/1/1992
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|163
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-06-05 01:25:00
|Court Case
|5902021217243
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|SUMMERS, KERRY LYNN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/20/1961
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-06-05 14:38:00
|Court Case
|5902021217275
|Charge Description
|INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
|Bond Amount
|2500.00