Below are the Union County arrests for 06-05-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Mcclain, Meltrice Jessica Marie
Arrest Date 06/05/2021
Court Case
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Mcclain, Meltrice Jessica Marie (B /F/31) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 1000-BLK Holly Park Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 6/5/2021 17:26.
Arresting Officer Smith, T C

Name Mccarter, Robert Perry
Arrest Date 06/05/2021
Court Case 202103748
Charge 1) Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M) And 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Mccarter, Robert Perry (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M) and 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/5/2021 12:01.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Hunter, Brandon Wayne
Arrest Date 06/05/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – 2 – Misd (2Nd Deg Trespass, Larceny) (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – 2 – Felony (B/E Larceny After B/E) (F),
Description Hunter, Brandon Wayne (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – 2 – Misd (2nd Deg Trespass, Larceny) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – 2 – Felony (b/e Larceny After B/e) (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/5/2021 13:30.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Griffin, Michael Shannon
Arrest Date 06/05/2021
Court Case 202103825
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Griffin, Michael Shannon (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2100-BLK Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 6/5/2021 15:43.
Arresting Officer Macdonald, D A