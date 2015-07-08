Below are the Union County arrests for 06-05-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Mcclain, Meltrice Jessica Marie
|Arrest Date
|06/05/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Mcclain, Meltrice Jessica Marie (B /F/31) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 1000-BLK Holly Park Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 6/5/2021 17:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, T C
|Name
|Mccarter, Robert Perry
|Arrest Date
|06/05/2021
|Court Case
|202103748
|Charge
|1) Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M) And 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Mccarter, Robert Perry (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M) and 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/5/2021 12:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Hunter, Brandon Wayne
|Arrest Date
|06/05/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – 2 – Misd (2Nd Deg Trespass, Larceny) (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – 2 – Felony (B/E Larceny After B/E) (F),
|Description
|Hunter, Brandon Wayne (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – 2 – Misd (2nd Deg Trespass, Larceny) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – 2 – Felony (b/e Larceny After B/e) (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/5/2021 13:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Griffin, Michael Shannon
|Arrest Date
|06/05/2021
|Court Case
|202103825
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Griffin, Michael Shannon (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2100-BLK Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 6/5/2021 15:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Macdonald, D A