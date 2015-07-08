Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-06-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|BERKHOUT, MICHAEL T
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/11/1981
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-06-06 03:47:00
|Court Case
|5902021217347
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|FREDERICK, SHALONNA LIANE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/31/1992
|Height
|4.11
|Weight
|195
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-06-06 02:27:00
|Court Case
|5902021217345
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|STRONG, COURTNEY DASHAUN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/2/1988
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-06-06 03:34:00
|Court Case
|5902021217346
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
|Bond Amount
|Name
|DOMINGUEZ-MALAVER, JOHAN DAVID
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|2/26/1998
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-06-06 03:07:00
|Court Case
|5902021217349
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|EASTERLING, KEVIN DWAYNE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/24/1980
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-06-06 01:04:00
|Court Case
|5902020241568
|Charge Description
|COMMON LAW ROBBERY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|ROBINSON, NICHOLAS GREGORY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/26/1995
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-06-06 12:13:00
|Court Case
|5902021213012
|Charge Description
|FLEE/ELUDE ARREST W/MV (F)
|Bond Amount
|5000.00