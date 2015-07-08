Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-06-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name BERKHOUT, MICHAEL T
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/11/1981
Height 6.0
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-06-06 03:47:00
Court Case 5902021217347
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name FREDERICK, SHALONNA LIANE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/31/1992
Height 4.11
Weight 195
Arrest Date Time 2021-06-06 02:27:00
Court Case 5902021217345
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name STRONG, COURTNEY DASHAUN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/2/1988
Height 6.1
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2021-06-06 03:34:00
Court Case 5902021217346
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount

Name DOMINGUEZ-MALAVER, JOHAN DAVID
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 2/26/1998
Height 5.7
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2021-06-06 03:07:00
Court Case 5902021217349
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name EASTERLING, KEVIN DWAYNE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/24/1980
Height 5.8
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2021-06-06 01:04:00
Court Case 5902020241568
Charge Description COMMON LAW ROBBERY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name ROBINSON, NICHOLAS GREGORY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/26/1995
Height 5.11
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2021-06-06 12:13:00
Court Case 5902021213012
Charge Description FLEE/ELUDE ARREST W/MV (F)
Bond Amount 5000.00