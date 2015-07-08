Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-07-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|PITTMAN, CLIFTON EARL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/5/1997
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-06-07 09:35:00
|Court Case
|5902021213925
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
|Bond Amount
|Name
|DEBOLD, ANTOINE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|5/26/1987
|Height
|Weight
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-06-07 16:17:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|GRAHAM, VICTOR NKEM
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|3/5/1987
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-06-07 11:04:00
|Court Case
|4802021702947
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|WHITE, COREY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/23/1993
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-06-07 13:22:00
|Court Case
|5902021217468
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION SCH II CS
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|JERNIGAN, CURTIS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/8/1995
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-06-07 02:23:00
|Court Case
|5902021217404
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR STALKING
|Bond Amount
|Name
|STEVENSON, JAIRUS DEANDRE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/13/1985
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|176
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-06-07 11:19:00
|Court Case
|3502019058029
|Charge Description
|FELONY LARCENY
|Bond Amount