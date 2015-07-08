Below are the Union County arrests for 06-07-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Mcclain, Meltrice Jessica Marie
Arrest Date 06/07/2021
Court Case 202103866
Charge Assault And Battery (M),
Description Mcclain, Meltrice Jessica Marie (B /F/31) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at 1000-BLK Holly Park Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 6/7/2021 18:48.
Arresting Officer Stitt, D T

Name Godley, Marcus Pierre
Arrest Date 06/07/2021
Court Case 202103878
Charge Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
Description Godley, Marcus Pierre (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 1000-BLK Helleri Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 6/7/2021 20:39.
Arresting Officer Gallagher, M J

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order
Arrest Date 06-07-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (C), at [Address], between 04:58, 6/7/2021 and 04:58, 6/7/2021. Reported: 04:58, 6/7/2021.
Arresting Officer Grant, B N

Name Rash Plumbing VICTIM of Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts
Arrest Date 06-07-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Rash Plumbing VICTIM of Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (C), at 5600-BLK Cannon Dr, Indian Trail, NC, between 19:00, 6/4/2021 and 07:06, 6/7/2021. Reported: 07:06, 6/7/2021.
Arresting Officer Brett, L A

Name Moser Group VICTIM of Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts
Arrest Date 06-07-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Moser Group VICTIM of Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (C), at 14300-BLK E Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, between 02:40, 6/7/2021 and 07:18, 6/7/2021. Reported: 07:18, 6/7/2021.
Arresting Officer Antonucci, J A

Name Mint Hill Cabinet Shopc VICTIM of Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts
Arrest Date 06-07-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Mint Hill Cabinet Shopc VICTIM of Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (C), at 5500-BLK Cannon Dr, Indian Trail, NC, between 16:00, 6/4/2021 and 08:44, 6/7/2021. Reported: 08:44, 6/7/2021.
Arresting Officer Brett, L A