Below are the Union County arrests for 06-07-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Mcclain, Meltrice Jessica Marie
|Arrest Date
|06/07/2021
|Court Case
|202103866
|Charge
|Assault And Battery (M),
|Description
|Mcclain, Meltrice Jessica Marie (B /F/31) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at 1000-BLK Holly Park Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 6/7/2021 18:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Stitt, D T
|Name
|Godley, Marcus Pierre
|Arrest Date
|06/07/2021
|Court Case
|202103878
|Charge
|Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
|Description
|Godley, Marcus Pierre (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 1000-BLK Helleri Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 6/7/2021 20:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Gallagher, M J
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order
|Arrest Date
|06-07-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (C), at [Address], between 04:58, 6/7/2021 and 04:58, 6/7/2021. Reported: 04:58, 6/7/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Grant, B N
|Name
|Rash Plumbing VICTIM of Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts
|Arrest Date
|06-07-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Rash Plumbing VICTIM of Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (C), at 5600-BLK Cannon Dr, Indian Trail, NC, between 19:00, 6/4/2021 and 07:06, 6/7/2021. Reported: 07:06, 6/7/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Brett, L A
|Name
|Moser Group VICTIM of Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts
|Arrest Date
|06-07-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Moser Group VICTIM of Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (C), at 14300-BLK E Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, between 02:40, 6/7/2021 and 07:18, 6/7/2021. Reported: 07:18, 6/7/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Antonucci, J A
|Name
|Mint Hill Cabinet Shopc VICTIM of Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts
|Arrest Date
|06-07-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Mint Hill Cabinet Shopc VICTIM of Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (C), at 5500-BLK Cannon Dr, Indian Trail, NC, between 16:00, 6/4/2021 and 08:44, 6/7/2021. Reported: 08:44, 6/7/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Brett, L A