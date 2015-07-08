Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-08-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name BROWN, WARREN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/31/1978
Height 5.9
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2021-06-08 10:29:00
Court Case 5902021217531
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount

Name DAVIS, LAUREN ASHLEY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/27/1989
Height 4.11
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2021-06-08 14:15:00
Court Case 5902021217576
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name NASH, ROBERT KEITH
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/30/1967
Height 6.0
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2021-06-08 16:45:00
Court Case 5902019228755
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name PHAM, LAVI
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/22/1998
Height 5.6
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2021-06-08 00:50:00
Court Case 5902021008508
Charge Description CONCEAL/FAIL REPORT DEATH
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name CLARK, AVERY DONTRALE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/14/1989
Height 6.4
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-06-08 10:16:00
Court Case 5902021217538
Charge Description HABITUAL LARCENY
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name PEAKE, CARL THOMAS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/31/1990
Height 5.9
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-06-08 13:36:00
Court Case 5902021217575
Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
Bond Amount 10000.00