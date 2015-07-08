Below are the Union County arrests for 06-08-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Bell, Alayna Nicole
|Arrest Date
|06/08/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Probation Violation (F) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Bell, Alayna Nicole (W /F/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (F) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at Meck Co. Jail, on 6/8/2021 12:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Hudson, T E
|Name
|Jones, Jamal Sequan
|Arrest Date
|06/08/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Jones, Jamal Sequan (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at Meck County Jail, on 6/8/2021 13:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Hudson, T E
|Name
|Dayton, Steven Adam
|Arrest Date
|06/08/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F) And 2) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F),
|Description
|Dayton, Steven Adam (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F) and 2) Breaking/entering-felony (F), at Doc, on 6/8/2021 13:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Hudson, T E
|Name
|Rollins, Drake Donovan
|Arrest Date
|06/08/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Rollins, Drake Donovan (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3700-BLK West Highway 74, Wingate, SC, on 6/8/2021 14:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Knight, J J
|Name
|Batson, Michael Wayne
|Arrest Date
|06/08/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor, M (M),
|Description
|Batson, Michael Wayne (W /M/58) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor, M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/8/2021 17:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Batson, Michael Wayne
|Arrest Date
|06/08/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor, M (M),
|Description
|Batson, Michael Wayne (W /M/58) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor, M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/8/2021 17:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S