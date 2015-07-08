Below are the Union County arrests for 06-08-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Bell, Alayna Nicole
Arrest Date 06/08/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Probation Violation (F) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
Description Bell, Alayna Nicole (W /F/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (F) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at Meck Co. Jail, on 6/8/2021 12:55.
Arresting Officer Hudson, T E

Name Jones, Jamal Sequan
Arrest Date 06/08/2021
Court Case
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Jones, Jamal Sequan (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at Meck County Jail, on 6/8/2021 13:29.
Arresting Officer Hudson, T E

Name Dayton, Steven Adam
Arrest Date 06/08/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F) And 2) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F),
Description Dayton, Steven Adam (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F) and 2) Breaking/entering-felony (F), at Doc, on 6/8/2021 13:30.
Arresting Officer Hudson, T E

Name Rollins, Drake Donovan
Arrest Date 06/08/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Rollins, Drake Donovan (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3700-BLK West Highway 74, Wingate, SC, on 6/8/2021 14:33.
Arresting Officer Knight, J J

Name Batson, Michael Wayne
Arrest Date 06/08/2021
Court Case
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor, M (M),
Description Batson, Michael Wayne (W /M/58) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor, M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/8/2021 17:12.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

