Below are the Union County arrests for 06-09-2021.

Name Mckenzie, Richard Dale
Arrest Date 06/09/2021
Court Case
Charge Fugitive (South Carolina) (Burglary Third Degree, Grand Lar) (F),
Description Mckenzie, Richard Dale (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (south Carolina) (burglary Third Degree, Grand Lar) (F), at 3900-BLK Holly School Rd, Marshville, NC, on 6/9/2021 13:31.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Jefferson, Brian Wayne
Arrest Date 06/09/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear Citation – 1 – Misd (Unauthorized Use Mv), M (M),
Description Jefferson, Brian Wayne (W /M/49) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear Citation – 1 – Misd (unauthorized Use Mv), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/9/2021 14:25.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Jefferson, Brian Wayne
Arrest Date 06/09/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – 1 – Felony (Obtain Prop False Pre 2X, Misd, (F),
Description Jefferson, Brian Wayne (W /M/49) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – 1 – Felony (obtain Prop False Pre 2x, Misd, (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/9/2021 14:58.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Merritt, Larry Dale
Arrest Date 06/09/2021
Court Case 202003526
Charge 1) Felony Breaking / Entering (F), 2) Felony Breaking / Entering (F), 2) Larceny-Felony (F), 3) Felony Breaking / Entering (F), And 4) Felony Larceny After Break / Enter (F),
Description Merritt, Larry Dale (W /M/56) Arrest on chrg of 1) Felony Breaking / Entering (F), 2) Felony Breaking / Entering (F), 2) Larceny-felony (F), 3) Felony Breaking / Entering (F), and 4) Felony Larceny After Break / Enter (F), at 4300-BLK Hillcrest Church Rd, Unionville, NC, on 6/9/2021 15:25.
Arresting Officer Smith, S M

Name Adams, Angela Marie
Arrest Date 06/09/2021
Court Case 202103923
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Adams, Angela Marie (W /F/34) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 2100-BLK Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 6/9/2021 16:21.
Arresting Officer Macdonald, D A

Name Mcdowell, Corey
Arrest Date 06/09/2021
Court Case
Charge Indecent Liberties With Student (F),
Description Mcdowell, Corey (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Indecent Liberties With Student (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/9/2021 16:44.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E