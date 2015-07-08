Below are the Union County arrests for 06-09-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Mckenzie, Richard Dale
|Arrest Date
|06/09/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fugitive (South Carolina) (Burglary Third Degree, Grand Lar) (F),
|Description
|Mckenzie, Richard Dale (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (south Carolina) (burglary Third Degree, Grand Lar) (F), at 3900-BLK Holly School Rd, Marshville, NC, on 6/9/2021 13:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Jefferson, Brian Wayne
|Arrest Date
|06/09/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear Citation – 1 – Misd (Unauthorized Use Mv), M (M),
|Description
|Jefferson, Brian Wayne (W /M/49) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear Citation – 1 – Misd (unauthorized Use Mv), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/9/2021 14:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Jefferson, Brian Wayne
|Arrest Date
|06/09/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – 1 – Felony (Obtain Prop False Pre 2X, Misd, (F),
|Description
|Jefferson, Brian Wayne (W /M/49) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – 1 – Felony (obtain Prop False Pre 2x, Misd, (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/9/2021 14:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Merritt, Larry Dale
|Arrest Date
|06/09/2021
|Court Case
|202003526
|Charge
|1) Felony Breaking / Entering (F), 2) Felony Breaking / Entering (F), 2) Larceny-Felony (F), 3) Felony Breaking / Entering (F), And 4) Felony Larceny After Break / Enter (F),
|Description
|Merritt, Larry Dale (W /M/56) Arrest on chrg of 1) Felony Breaking / Entering (F), 2) Felony Breaking / Entering (F), 2) Larceny-felony (F), 3) Felony Breaking / Entering (F), and 4) Felony Larceny After Break / Enter (F), at 4300-BLK Hillcrest Church Rd, Unionville, NC, on 6/9/2021 15:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, S M
|Name
|Adams, Angela Marie
|Arrest Date
|06/09/2021
|Court Case
|202103923
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Adams, Angela Marie (W /F/34) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 2100-BLK Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 6/9/2021 16:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Macdonald, D A
|Name
|Mcdowell, Corey
|Arrest Date
|06/09/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Indecent Liberties With Student (F),
|Description
|Mcdowell, Corey (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Indecent Liberties With Student (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/9/2021 16:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E