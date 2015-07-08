Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-10-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name BURROUGH, BRITTANY MICHELLE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/28/1986
Height 5.8
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2021-06-10 02:53:00
Court Case 5902021217763
Charge Description AWDW INTENT TO KILL
Bond Amount 25000.00

Name CROUCH, NIGEL JACOBY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/15/2000
Height 5.7
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2021-06-10 10:30:00
Court Case 8302021701437
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 500.00

Name WILSON, SHIQUIL XAVIER
Arrest Type
DOB 12/19/1993
Height 5.7
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-06-10 15:32:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name CHUNG, GEORGE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/14/1989
Height 5.8
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-06-10 02:24:00
Court Case 5902021210405
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name BROWN, KENNETH J
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/20/1989
Height 5.6
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2021-06-10 10:40:00
Court Case 5902021008219
Charge Description ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name CORNELIUS, DEVIN DUSHUN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/13/1995
Height 6.3
Weight 195
Arrest Date Time 2021-06-10 14:05:00
Court Case 5902021217849
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount 5000.00