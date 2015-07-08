Description

Oxendine, Joshua Wendell (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Sell/deliver Heroin (F), 2) Sell/deliver Heroin (F), 3) P/w/i/m/s/d Of Heroin (F), 4) Pwisd Within 1000 Feet School Zone (F), 5) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 6) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at 6500-BLK Old Monroe Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 6/10/2021 17:40.