Below are the Union County arrests for 06-10-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Rushing, Arlie
|Arrest Date
|06/10/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Injury To Real Property (M),
|Description
|Rushing, Arlie (W /M/87) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Real Property (M), at 3100-BLK Sikes Mill Rd, Unionville, NC, on 6/10/2021 09:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Helton, David Joseph
|Arrest Date
|06/10/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Felony – 1( Posses Methamphetamine)M-(Pdp), (F),
|Description
|Helton, David Joseph (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1( Posses Methamphetamine)m-(pdp), (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/10/2021 14:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Perez, Cosme Isai
|Arrest Date
|06/10/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Habitual Misd Assault (F), 2) Assault Deadly Weapon Inflicting Injury(M) (M), 3) Assault By Strangulation (F), 4) Communicating Threats (M), And 5) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M),
|Description
|Perez, Cosme Isai (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Habitual Misd Assault (F), 2) Assault Deadly Weapon Inflicting Injury(m) (M), 3) Assault By Strangulation (F), 4) Communicating Threats (M), and 5) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M), at 6600-BLK Dupont Dr, Charlotte, NC, on 6/10/2021 16:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Hill, T
|Name
|Oxendine, Joshua Wendell
|Arrest Date
|06/10/2021
|Court Case
|202103942
|Charge
|1) Sell/Deliver Heroin (F), 2) Sell/Deliver Heroin (F), 3) P/W/I/M/S/D Of Heroin (F), 4) Pwisd Within 1000 Feet School Zone (F), 5) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 6) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F),
|Description
|Oxendine, Joshua Wendell (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Sell/deliver Heroin (F), 2) Sell/deliver Heroin (F), 3) P/w/i/m/s/d Of Heroin (F), 4) Pwisd Within 1000 Feet School Zone (F), 5) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 6) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at 6500-BLK Old Monroe Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 6/10/2021 17:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Kirkley, N J
|Name
|Page, Austin Lee
|Arrest Date
|06/10/2021
|Court Case
|202103942
|Charge
|1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) Possess Heroin Fel (F), And 3) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F),
|Description
|Page, Austin Lee (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) Possess Heroin Fel (F), and 3) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), at 6500-BLK Old Monroe Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 6/10/2021 17:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Williams, C J
|Name
|Davis, Sean Dallas
|Arrest Date
|06/10/2021
|Court Case
|202103952
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), And 3) No Operators License (M),
|Description
|Davis, Sean Dallas (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), and 3) No Operators License (M), at 13700-BLK E Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, MD, on 6/10/2021 22:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Slover, M W