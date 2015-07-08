Below are the Union County arrests for 06-10-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Rushing, Arlie
Arrest Date 06/10/2021
Court Case
Charge Injury To Real Property (M),
Description Rushing, Arlie (W /M/87) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Real Property (M), at 3100-BLK Sikes Mill Rd, Unionville, NC, on 6/10/2021 09:31.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Helton, David Joseph
Arrest Date 06/10/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Felony – 1( Posses Methamphetamine)M-(Pdp), (F),
Description Helton, David Joseph (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1( Posses Methamphetamine)m-(pdp), (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/10/2021 14:01.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Perez, Cosme Isai
Arrest Date 06/10/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Habitual Misd Assault (F), 2) Assault Deadly Weapon Inflicting Injury(M) (M), 3) Assault By Strangulation (F), 4) Communicating Threats (M), And 5) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M),
Description Perez, Cosme Isai (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Habitual Misd Assault (F), 2) Assault Deadly Weapon Inflicting Injury(m) (M), 3) Assault By Strangulation (F), 4) Communicating Threats (M), and 5) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M), at 6600-BLK Dupont Dr, Charlotte, NC, on 6/10/2021 16:44.
Arresting Officer Hill, T

Name Oxendine, Joshua Wendell
Arrest Date 06/10/2021
Court Case 202103942
Charge 1) Sell/Deliver Heroin (F), 2) Sell/Deliver Heroin (F), 3) P/W/I/M/S/D Of Heroin (F), 4) Pwisd Within 1000 Feet School Zone (F), 5) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 6) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F),
Description Oxendine, Joshua Wendell (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Sell/deliver Heroin (F), 2) Sell/deliver Heroin (F), 3) P/w/i/m/s/d Of Heroin (F), 4) Pwisd Within 1000 Feet School Zone (F), 5) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 6) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at 6500-BLK Old Monroe Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 6/10/2021 17:40.
Arresting Officer Kirkley, N J

Name Page, Austin Lee
Arrest Date 06/10/2021
Court Case 202103942
Charge 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) Possess Heroin Fel (F), And 3) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F),
Description Page, Austin Lee (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) Possess Heroin Fel (F), and 3) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), at 6500-BLK Old Monroe Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 6/10/2021 17:41.
Arresting Officer Williams, C J

Name Davis, Sean Dallas
Arrest Date 06/10/2021
Court Case 202103952
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), And 3) No Operators License (M),
Description Davis, Sean Dallas (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), and 3) No Operators License (M), at 13700-BLK E Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, MD, on 6/10/2021 22:15.
Arresting Officer Slover, M W