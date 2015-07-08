Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-11-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name CATHCART, JEREMY WILLIAM
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/27/1993
Height 5.9
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2021-06-11 00:12:00
Court Case 5902021217931
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount 500.00

Name BACKSTROM, ALEXANDER MICHAEL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/12/1997
Height 6.4
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2021-06-11 11:18:00
Court Case 5902021217949
Charge Description EMBEZZLEMENT
Bond Amount 3500.00

Name FOSTER, DOMINIQUE MARQUAY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/20/1997
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-06-11 14:15:00
Court Case 5902021217976
Charge Description POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
Bond Amount

Name CHRISTLEY, GARETT VAUGHN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/9/1991
Height 5.10
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2021-06-11 02:48:00
Court Case 5902021217932
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name LANHAM, TROY MICHAEL
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 3/4/1988
Height 6.0
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2021-06-11 10:59:00
Court Case 2202020001819
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 500.00

Name JUSTINIANO, MILTON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/23/1997
Height 6.0
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2021-06-11 15:17:00
Court Case 5902021217977
Charge Description LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
Bond Amount 2000.00