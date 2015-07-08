Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-11-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|CATHCART, JEREMY WILLIAM
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/27/1993
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-06-11 00:12:00
|Court Case
|5902021217931
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|BACKSTROM, ALEXANDER MICHAEL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/12/1997
|Height
|6.4
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-06-11 11:18:00
|Court Case
|5902021217949
|Charge Description
|EMBEZZLEMENT
|Bond Amount
|3500.00
|Name
|FOSTER, DOMINIQUE MARQUAY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/20/1997
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-06-11 14:15:00
|Court Case
|5902021217976
|Charge Description
|POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
|Bond Amount
|Name
|CHRISTLEY, GARETT VAUGHN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/9/1991
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-06-11 02:48:00
|Court Case
|5902021217932
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|LANHAM, TROY MICHAEL
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|3/4/1988
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-06-11 10:59:00
|Court Case
|2202020001819
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|JUSTINIANO, MILTON
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/23/1997
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-06-11 15:17:00
|Court Case
|5902021217977
|Charge Description
|LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
|Bond Amount
|2000.00