Below are the Union County arrests for 06-11-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Johnson, Deseanae Renae
|Arrest Date
|06/11/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Johnson, Deseanae Renae (B /F/26) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property (M), at 400-BLK N Main Street, Monroe, NC, on 6/11/2021 10:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, D L
|Name
|Crowder, Michael Rashawn
|Arrest Date
|06/11/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (Contempt) (M),
|Description
|Crowder, Michael Rashawn (B /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (contempt) (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 6/11/2021 10:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Furr, J C
|Name
|Cookston, Zachary Taylor
|Arrest Date
|06/11/2021
|Court Case
|202103723
|Charge
|Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Cookston, Zachary Taylor (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 700-BLK Winding Way Dr, Monroe, NC, on 6/11/2021 13:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Mccrorey, Ashley Dawn
|Arrest Date
|06/11/2021
|Court Case
|202103723
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Mccrorey, Ashley Dawn (W /F/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 700-BLK Winding Way Dr, Monroe, NC, on 6/11/2021 13:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Jenkins, Lee
|Arrest Date
|06/11/2021
|Court Case
|202103356
|Charge
|1) Indecent Liberties With Child (F) And 2) Indecent Liberties With Child (F),
|Description
|Jenkins, Lee (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Indecent Liberties With Child (F) and 2) Indecent Liberties With Child (F), at 2900-BLK Eagle View Ln, Monroe, NC, on 6/11/2021 16:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Ramsey, Joshua Rogdrell
|Arrest Date
|06/11/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (F),
|Description
|Ramsey, Joshua Rogdrell (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/11/2021 20:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Eubanks, C A