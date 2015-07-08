Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-12-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|BOWERS, JASON SAMUEL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/23/1978
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-06-12 00:46:00
|Court Case
|5902021218012
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|GODFREY, BRUCE ARTHUR
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/24/1980
|Height
|6.5
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-06-12 10:30:00
|Court Case
|5902021218088
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BRUCE, ERIC EUGENE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/19/1961
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-06-12 01:24:00
|Court Case
|5902021218054
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|SHORT, WILLIAM LEE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/9/1947
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-06-12 10:15:00
|Court Case
|5902021218087
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MATHIS, ARTHUR
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/23/1972
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-06-12 01:44:00
|Court Case
|5902021218015
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|Name
|JONES, KATINA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/1/1972
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-06-12 10:25:00
|Court Case
|5902021218091
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00