Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-12-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name BOWERS, JASON SAMUEL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/23/1978
Height 5.11
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2021-06-12 00:46:00
Court Case 5902021218012
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name GODFREY, BRUCE ARTHUR
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/24/1980
Height 6.5
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2021-06-12 10:30:00
Court Case 5902021218088
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name BRUCE, ERIC EUGENE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/19/1961
Height 5.10
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-06-12 01:24:00
Court Case 5902021218054
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name SHORT, WILLIAM LEE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/9/1947
Height 5.8
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2021-06-12 10:15:00
Court Case 5902021218087
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount

Name MATHIS, ARTHUR
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/23/1972
Height 6.0
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2021-06-12 01:44:00
Court Case 5902021218015
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount

Name JONES, KATINA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/1/1972
Height 5.6
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-06-12 10:25:00
Court Case 5902021218091
Charge Description ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
Bond Amount 1000.00