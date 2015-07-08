Below are the Union County arrests for 06-12-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Sanchez-ramirez, Javier
Arrest Date 06/12/2021
Court Case
Charge Drunk & Disruptive (M),
Description Sanchez-ramirez, Javier (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Drunk & Disruptive (M), at 1400-BLK Wallace Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/12/2021 03:20.
Arresting Officer Morris, D W

Name Wheeler, Jennifer Marie
Arrest Date 06/12/2021
Court Case
Charge Harassing Phone Call (M),
Description Wheeler, Jennifer Marie (W /F/47) Arrest on chrg of Harassing Phone Call (M), at 8800-BLK Summerhill Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 6/12/2021 13:56.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Tyson, Donald Wayne
Arrest Date 06/12/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Communicating Threats (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Review Conditions (M),
Description Tyson, Donald Wayne (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Communicating Threats (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Review Conditions (M), at 1200-BLK Gramercy Dr, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 6/12/2021 16:51.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name Baucom, Johnathan Marshall
Arrest Date 06/12/2021
Court Case
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Baucom, Johnathan Marshall (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 1500-BLK Mill Creek Church Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/12/2021 20:14.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Meadows, John Ellis
Arrest Date 06/12/2021
Court Case 202103999
Charge Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
Description Meadows, John Ellis (W /M/50) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 5600-BLK Waxhaw Hwy, Mineral Springs, NC, on 6/12/2021 23:11.
Arresting Officer Dye, J R

Name Banks, Michael Anthony
Arrest Date 06/12/2021
Court Case 202103986
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Banks, Michael Anthony (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Hart St/boyte St, Charlotte, NC, on 6/12/2021 01:20.
Arresting Officer Mason, A M