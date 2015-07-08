Below are the Union County arrests for 06-12-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Sanchez-ramirez, Javier
|Arrest Date
|06/12/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Drunk & Disruptive (M),
|Description
|Sanchez-ramirez, Javier (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Drunk & Disruptive (M), at 1400-BLK Wallace Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/12/2021 03:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Morris, D W
|Name
|Wheeler, Jennifer Marie
|Arrest Date
|06/12/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Harassing Phone Call (M),
|Description
|Wheeler, Jennifer Marie (W /F/47) Arrest on chrg of Harassing Phone Call (M), at 8800-BLK Summerhill Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 6/12/2021 13:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Tyson, Donald Wayne
|Arrest Date
|06/12/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Communicating Threats (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Review Conditions (M),
|Description
|Tyson, Donald Wayne (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Communicating Threats (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Review Conditions (M), at 1200-BLK Gramercy Dr, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 6/12/2021 16:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Baucom, Johnathan Marshall
|Arrest Date
|06/12/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Baucom, Johnathan Marshall (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 1500-BLK Mill Creek Church Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/12/2021 20:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Meadows, John Ellis
|Arrest Date
|06/12/2021
|Court Case
|202103999
|Charge
|Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
|Description
|Meadows, John Ellis (W /M/50) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 5600-BLK Waxhaw Hwy, Mineral Springs, NC, on 6/12/2021 23:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Dye, J R
|Name
|Banks, Michael Anthony
|Arrest Date
|06/12/2021
|Court Case
|202103986
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Banks, Michael Anthony (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Hart St/boyte St, Charlotte, NC, on 6/12/2021 01:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, A M