Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-13-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|DAVIS, TYLER ANTHONY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/14/1992
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-06-13 05:50:00
|Court Case
|5902021218207
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR STALKING
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WYNN, DONTA
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|6/6/1982
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-06-13 07:35:00
|Court Case
|5902021218212
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|OWENS, BRITTON ANTONIO
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/21/1991
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-06-13 10:46:00
|Court Case
|5902021218221
|Charge Description
|EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|MOSS, AARON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/4/1977
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-06-13 11:48:00
|Court Case
|5902021218148
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|PODLECKI, MATTHEW RYAN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/11/1991
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|225
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-06-13 00:59:00
|Court Case
|5902021218178
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT PHY INJ EMERGENCY PRSN
|Bond Amount
|3500.00
|Name
|TURNER, SHAILA MONAI
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/2/1997
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-06-13 10:46:00
|Court Case
|5902017215065
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT AND BATTERY
|Bond Amount
|1500.00