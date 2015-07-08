Below are the Union County arrests for 06-13-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Mamedov, Ramin Raufovich
|Arrest Date
|06/13/2021
|Court Case
|202104006
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Mamedov, Ramin Raufovich (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 7500-BLK Sparkleberry Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 6/13/2021 13:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Hofford, N J
|Name
|Arnold, Ray Lynn
|Arrest Date
|06/13/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Embezzlement (F),
|Description
|Arnold, Ray Lynn (W /M/59) Arrest on chrg of Embezzlement (F), at 3100-BLK Monte Dr, Monroe, NC, on 6/13/2021 16:52.
|Arresting Officer
|Hatley, D C
|Name
|Copeland, Aaron Marshall
|Arrest Date
|06/13/2021
|Court Case
|202104010
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M) And 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Copeland, Aaron Marshall (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M) and 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 2100-BLK Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 6/13/2021 18:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Gallagher, M J