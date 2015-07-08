Below are the Union County arrests for 06-13-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Mamedov, Ramin Raufovich
Arrest Date 06/13/2021
Court Case 202104006
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Mamedov, Ramin Raufovich (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 7500-BLK Sparkleberry Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 6/13/2021 13:29.
Arresting Officer Hofford, N J

Name Arnold, Ray Lynn
Arrest Date 06/13/2021
Court Case
Charge Embezzlement (F),
Description Arnold, Ray Lynn (W /M/59) Arrest on chrg of Embezzlement (F), at 3100-BLK Monte Dr, Monroe, NC, on 6/13/2021 16:52.
Arresting Officer Hatley, D C

Name Copeland, Aaron Marshall
Arrest Date 06/13/2021
Court Case 202104010
Charge 1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M) And 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Copeland, Aaron Marshall (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M) and 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 2100-BLK Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 6/13/2021 18:41.
Arresting Officer Gallagher, M J