Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-14-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name TRELLES, MICHAEL OSCAR
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/14/1998
Height 5.9
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-06-14 02:43:00
Court Case 5902021218280
Charge Description INTOXICATED AND DISRUPTIVE
Bond Amount 500.00

Name WALKER, CHASITY ARIEL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/1/1989
Height 5.8
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2021-06-14 10:25:00
Court Case 5902021217496
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name MEEKS, JABARI RASHAWN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/11/1997
Height 6.0
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2021-06-14 13:15:00
Court Case 5902021218340
Charge Description ASSAULT AND BATTERY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name DOE, JOHN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/2/1989
Height 6.7
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2021-06-14 00:05:00
Court Case 5902021218286
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name YOUNG, JAMARIO XAVIER
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/20/1990
Height 5.9
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-06-14 10:00:00
Court Case 5902021217505
Charge Description ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
Bond Amount 200000.00

Name LITTLEJOHN, JAMESINE ALEXIS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/22/2002
Height 5.4
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2021-06-14 13:40:00
Court Case 5902021218343
Charge Description ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
Bond Amount 1000.00