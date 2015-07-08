Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-14-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|TRELLES, MICHAEL OSCAR
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/14/1998
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-06-14 02:43:00
|Court Case
|5902021218280
|Charge Description
|INTOXICATED AND DISRUPTIVE
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|WALKER, CHASITY ARIEL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/1/1989
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-06-14 10:25:00
|Court Case
|5902021217496
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|MEEKS, JABARI RASHAWN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/11/1997
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-06-14 13:15:00
|Court Case
|5902021218340
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT AND BATTERY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|DOE, JOHN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/2/1989
|Height
|6.7
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-06-14 00:05:00
|Court Case
|5902021218286
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|YOUNG, JAMARIO XAVIER
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/20/1990
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-06-14 10:00:00
|Court Case
|5902021217505
|Charge Description
|ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
|Bond Amount
|200000.00
|Name
|LITTLEJOHN, JAMESINE ALEXIS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/22/2002
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-06-14 13:40:00
|Court Case
|5902021218343
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00