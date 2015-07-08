Below are the Union County arrests for 06-14-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Withers, Jayla Rose
|Arrest Date
|06/14/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Injury To Real Property (M) And 2) 2Nd Degree Trespass (M),
|Description
|Withers, Jayla Rose (B /F/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Injury To Real Property (M) and 2) 2nd Degree Trespass (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 6/14/2021 10:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Medlin, D D
|Name
|Winchester, Shamanda Shiqueena
|Arrest Date
|06/14/2021
|Court Case
|202103071
|Charge
|1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), And 3) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F),
|Description
|Winchester, Shamanda Shiqueena (B /F/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), and 3) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/14/2021 10:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Manigault, Adrian Kesean
|Arrest Date
|06/14/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (Simple Possess Sch Iv Cs), M (M),
|Description
|Manigault, Adrian Kesean (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Writ (simple Possess Sch Iv Cs), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/14/2021 13:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Hamilton, T L
|Name
|Ronayne, Dustin Harmon
|Arrest Date
|06/14/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Awdw Govt Officer/Employee (F), 2) Flee/Elude Arrest W/Mv (F), 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), And 4) Drive Left Of Center (M),
|Description
|Ronayne, Dustin Harmon (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Awdw Govt Officer/employee (F), 2) Flee/elude Arrest W/mv (F), 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), and 4) Drive Left Of Center (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/14/2021 14:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Schueneman, Mathew David
|Arrest Date
|06/14/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear 1 (Misd Probation Violation), M (M),
|Description
|Schueneman, Mathew David (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear 1 (misd Probation Violation), M (M), at 1100-BLK Matthews Commons Dr, Matthews, NC, on 6/14/2021 14:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Chimienti, J M
|Name
|Lowery, Mitchell James
|Arrest Date
|06/14/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Lowery, Mitchell James (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 4200-BLK Traywick Farm Rd, Marshville, NC, on 6/14/2021 21:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Trull, B J