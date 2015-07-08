Below are the Union County arrests for 06-14-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Withers, Jayla Rose
Arrest Date 06/14/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Injury To Real Property (M) And 2) 2Nd Degree Trespass (M),
Description Withers, Jayla Rose (B /F/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Injury To Real Property (M) and 2) 2nd Degree Trespass (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 6/14/2021 10:05.
Arresting Officer Medlin, D D

Name Winchester, Shamanda Shiqueena
Arrest Date 06/14/2021
Court Case 202103071
Charge 1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), And 3) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F),
Description Winchester, Shamanda Shiqueena (B /F/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), and 3) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/14/2021 10:19.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Manigault, Adrian Kesean
Arrest Date 06/14/2021
Court Case
Charge Writ (Simple Possess Sch Iv Cs), M (M),
Description Manigault, Adrian Kesean (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Writ (simple Possess Sch Iv Cs), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/14/2021 13:15.
Arresting Officer Hamilton, T L

Name Ronayne, Dustin Harmon
Arrest Date 06/14/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Awdw Govt Officer/Employee (F), 2) Flee/Elude Arrest W/Mv (F), 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), And 4) Drive Left Of Center (M),
Description Ronayne, Dustin Harmon (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Awdw Govt Officer/employee (F), 2) Flee/elude Arrest W/mv (F), 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), and 4) Drive Left Of Center (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/14/2021 14:07.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Schueneman, Mathew David
Arrest Date 06/14/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear 1 (Misd Probation Violation), M (M),
Description Schueneman, Mathew David (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear 1 (misd Probation Violation), M (M), at 1100-BLK Matthews Commons Dr, Matthews, NC, on 6/14/2021 14:53.
Arresting Officer Chimienti, J M

Name Lowery, Mitchell James
Arrest Date 06/14/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Lowery, Mitchell James (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 4200-BLK Traywick Farm Rd, Marshville, NC, on 6/14/2021 21:11.
Arresting Officer Trull, B J