Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-15-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name NICKERSON, JOSHUA ALEXANDER
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/30/1985
Height 5.11
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2021-06-15 01:58:00
Court Case 5902021218402
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount

Name DAVIS, EDWARD DEVAR
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/16/1977
Height 6.3
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2021-06-15 10:30:00
Court Case 5902021218446
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
Bond Amount 1250.00

Name COCHRAN, DONNELL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/17/1988
Height 5.7
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2021-06-15 16:31:00
Court Case 5902021218146
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name ROSS, BRIAN KESHAWN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/18/1999
Height 6.2
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-06-15 03:09:00
Court Case 5902021218409
Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
Bond Amount 45000.00

Name MELVIN, ANTHONY LAJUAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/5/1972
Height 6.0
Weight 255
Arrest Date Time 2021-06-15 12:00:00
Court Case 5902020235729
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount

Name DOE, JOHN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/15/1991
Height 6.0
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2021-06-15 17:22:00
Court Case 5902021218496
Charge Description ASSAULT SERIOUS BODILY INJURY
Bond Amount 20000.00