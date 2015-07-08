Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-16-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|PARKER, JB
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/5/1972
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|205
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-06-16 01:18:00
|Court Case
|5902021218525
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WATKINS, MICHAEL ANTHONY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/2/1967
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-06-16 09:49:00
|Court Case
|5902021217530
|Charge Description
|POSS STOLEN GOODS/PROP (M)
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|WORSLEY, TREVOR DEMETZ
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/30/1973
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|235
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-06-16 13:22:00
|Court Case
|3102019050022
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|HUNTLEY, MEKOYE SHAIMAR
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/15/1995
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-06-16 13:45:00
|Court Case
|5902021218613
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|GANTT, TASHAWN DEVON
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/9/2001
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-06-16 05:15:00
|Court Case
|5902021218550
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BARRINGER, AARON MICHAEL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/26/1988
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-06-16 10:00:00
|Court Case
|5902021218573
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|10000.00