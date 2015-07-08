Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-16-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name PARKER, JB
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/5/1972
Height 5.11
Weight 205
Arrest Date Time 2021-06-16 01:18:00
Court Case 5902021218525
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount

Name WATKINS, MICHAEL ANTHONY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/2/1967
Height 6.2
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2021-06-16 09:49:00
Court Case 5902021217530
Charge Description POSS STOLEN GOODS/PROP (M)
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name WORSLEY, TREVOR DEMETZ
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/30/1973
Height 5.3
Weight 235
Arrest Date Time 2021-06-16 13:22:00
Court Case 3102019050022
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name HUNTLEY, MEKOYE SHAIMAR
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/15/1995
Height 5.10
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-06-16 13:45:00
Court Case 5902021218613
Charge Description ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name GANTT, TASHAWN DEVON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/9/2001
Height 5.11
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2021-06-16 05:15:00
Court Case 5902021218550
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount

Name BARRINGER, AARON MICHAEL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/26/1988
Height 6.1
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2021-06-16 10:00:00
Court Case 5902021218573
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 10000.00