Below are the Union County arrests for 06-16-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Hamilton, Nelson Eddie
Arrest Date 06/16/2021
Court Case
Charge Dwi Treatment Ct (M),
Description Hamilton, Nelson Eddie (B /M/60) Arrest on chrg of Dwi Treatment Ct (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 6/16/2021 16:00.
Arresting Officer Russell, E M

Name Capote, Martiniano Romero
Arrest Date 06/16/2021
Court Case 202104076
Charge 1) No Operators License (M) And 2) Fail To Notify Dmv Addr Change (M),
Description Capote, Martiniano Romero (W /M/57) Arrest on chrg of 1) No Operators License (M) and 2) Fail To Notify Dmv Addr Change (M), at 1000-BLK N Charlotte Av, Monroe, NC, on 6/16/2021 17:20.
Arresting Officer Slover, M W

Name Shauan, Wayne Richard
Arrest Date 06/16/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) First Degree Force Sex Offense (F), 2) Sexual Battery (M), And 3) Indecent Liberties With Child (F),
Description Shauan, Wayne Richard (W /M/55) Arrest on chrg of 1) First Degree Force Sex Offense (F), 2) Sexual Battery (M), and 3) Indecent Liberties With Child (F), at 1000-BLK Nickalaus Dr, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 6/16/2021 18:15.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Eddie, Dondre Rontqvius
Arrest Date 06/16/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Mis Larceny (M),
Description Eddie, Dondre Rontqvius (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Mis Larceny (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/16/2021 19:14.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name Hamilton, Eric Chad J
Arrest Date 06/16/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M),
Description Hamilton, Eric Chad J (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M), at 1500-BLK Sikes Mill Rd, Unionville, NC, on 6/16/2021 21:12.
Arresting Officer Helms, K M

Name Bruckner, Sharon Michelle
Arrest Date 06/16/2021
Court Case
Charge Misuse Of 911 System (M),
Description Bruckner, Sharon Michelle (W /F/51) Arrest on chrg of Misuse Of 911 System (M), at 200-BLK Moorefield Dr, Matthews, NC, on 6/16/2021 21:22.
Arresting Officer Gallagher, M J