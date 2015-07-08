Below are the Union County arrests for 06-16-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Hamilton, Nelson Eddie
|Arrest Date
|06/16/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Dwi Treatment Ct (M),
|Description
|Hamilton, Nelson Eddie (B /M/60) Arrest on chrg of Dwi Treatment Ct (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 6/16/2021 16:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Russell, E M
|Name
|Capote, Martiniano Romero
|Arrest Date
|06/16/2021
|Court Case
|202104076
|Charge
|1) No Operators License (M) And 2) Fail To Notify Dmv Addr Change (M),
|Description
|Capote, Martiniano Romero (W /M/57) Arrest on chrg of 1) No Operators License (M) and 2) Fail To Notify Dmv Addr Change (M), at 1000-BLK N Charlotte Av, Monroe, NC, on 6/16/2021 17:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Slover, M W
|Name
|Shauan, Wayne Richard
|Arrest Date
|06/16/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) First Degree Force Sex Offense (F), 2) Sexual Battery (M), And 3) Indecent Liberties With Child (F),
|Description
|Shauan, Wayne Richard (W /M/55) Arrest on chrg of 1) First Degree Force Sex Offense (F), 2) Sexual Battery (M), and 3) Indecent Liberties With Child (F), at 1000-BLK Nickalaus Dr, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 6/16/2021 18:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Eddie, Dondre Rontqvius
|Arrest Date
|06/16/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Mis Larceny (M),
|Description
|Eddie, Dondre Rontqvius (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Mis Larceny (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/16/2021 19:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Hamilton, Eric Chad J
|Arrest Date
|06/16/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M),
|Description
|Hamilton, Eric Chad J (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M), at 1500-BLK Sikes Mill Rd, Unionville, NC, on 6/16/2021 21:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, K M
|Name
|Bruckner, Sharon Michelle
|Arrest Date
|06/16/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Misuse Of 911 System (M),
|Description
|Bruckner, Sharon Michelle (W /F/51) Arrest on chrg of Misuse Of 911 System (M), at 200-BLK Moorefield Dr, Matthews, NC, on 6/16/2021 21:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Gallagher, M J