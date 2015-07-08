Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-17-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name COLLINS, HAYWOOD ODELL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/6/1978
Height 5.10
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-06-17 06:55:00
Court Case 5902021218690
Charge Description INTOXICATED AND DISRUPTIVE
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name COURTNEY, STEVEN DEMETRI
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/14/1985
Height 5.11
Weight 226
Arrest Date Time 2021-06-17 14:08:00
Court Case 5902021218757
Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name SEESE, MATTHEW ALAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/9/1992
Height 6.0
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-06-17 06:23:00
Court Case 5902021218697
Charge Description ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name ELLIOTT, CHRISTOPHER LEE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/26/1984
Height 5.10
Weight 169
Arrest Date Time 2021-06-17 10:00:00
Court Case 4002021075534
Charge Description FAIL REPRT NEW ADDRESS-SEX OFF
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name HOY, BRIAN KEISHAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/20/1997
Height 5.4
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2021-06-17 09:00:00
Court Case 5902021208470
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name HOUSTON, JAMON DARRELL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/22/1992
Height 5.7
Weight 183
Arrest Date Time 2021-06-17 14:28:00
Court Case 5902021211458
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount