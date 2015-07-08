Below are the Union County arrests for 06-17-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Gunter, Brandon Joe
Arrest Date 06/17/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) True Bill Of Indictment(Habitual Larceny) (F), 2) True Bill Of Indictment(Habitual Larceny) (F), 3) True Bill Of Indictment(Conspiracy To Commit Misd) (M), And 4) True Bill Of Indictment(Poss Stolen Goods/Prop) (M),
Description Gunter, Brandon Joe (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) True Bill Of Indictment(habitual Larceny) (F), 2) True Bill Of Indictment(habitual Larceny) (F), 3) True Bill Of Indictment(conspiracy To Commit Misd) (M), and 4) True Bill Of Indictment(poss Stolen Goods/prop) (M), at 2200-BLK New Town Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/17/2021 09:53.
Arresting Officer Edwards, J E

Name Phifer, Ian Adraine
Arrest Date 06/17/2021
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (M),
Description Phifer, Ian Adraine (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at Monroe Express Way, Wingate, NC, on 6/17/2021 12:12.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name Witherspoon, Emily Shawntia
Arrest Date 06/17/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Witherspoon, Emily Shawntia (B /F/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at Indian Trail Rd/w Hwy 74, Indian Trail, NC, on 6/17/2021 12:26.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name Covey, Joshua Allen
Arrest Date 06/17/2021
Court Case 202104094
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Covey, Joshua Allen (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3300-BLK Wesley Chapel Stouts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 6/17/2021 15:33.
Arresting Officer Hill, T A

Name Bennett, Elijah Demon
Arrest Date 06/17/2021
Court Case
Charge Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Bennett, Elijah Demon (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/17/2021 15:45.
Arresting Officer Privette, M J

Name Harbarger, Joshua Aaron
Arrest Date 06/17/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F) And 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F),
Description Harbarger, Joshua Aaron (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F) and 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), at 8100-BLK Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/17/2021 15:59.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B