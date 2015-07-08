Below are the Union County arrests for 06-17-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Gunter, Brandon Joe
|Arrest Date
|06/17/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) True Bill Of Indictment(Habitual Larceny) (F), 2) True Bill Of Indictment(Habitual Larceny) (F), 3) True Bill Of Indictment(Conspiracy To Commit Misd) (M), And 4) True Bill Of Indictment(Poss Stolen Goods/Prop) (M),
|Description
|Gunter, Brandon Joe (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) True Bill Of Indictment(habitual Larceny) (F), 2) True Bill Of Indictment(habitual Larceny) (F), 3) True Bill Of Indictment(conspiracy To Commit Misd) (M), and 4) True Bill Of Indictment(poss Stolen Goods/prop) (M), at 2200-BLK New Town Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/17/2021 09:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Edwards, J E
|Name
|Phifer, Ian Adraine
|Arrest Date
|06/17/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Phifer, Ian Adraine (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at Monroe Express Way, Wingate, NC, on 6/17/2021 12:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Witherspoon, Emily Shawntia
|Arrest Date
|06/17/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Witherspoon, Emily Shawntia (B /F/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at Indian Trail Rd/w Hwy 74, Indian Trail, NC, on 6/17/2021 12:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Covey, Joshua Allen
|Arrest Date
|06/17/2021
|Court Case
|202104094
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Covey, Joshua Allen (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3300-BLK Wesley Chapel Stouts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 6/17/2021 15:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Hill, T A
|Name
|Bennett, Elijah Demon
|Arrest Date
|06/17/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Bennett, Elijah Demon (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/17/2021 15:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Privette, M J
|Name
|Harbarger, Joshua Aaron
|Arrest Date
|06/17/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F) And 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F),
|Description
|Harbarger, Joshua Aaron (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F) and 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), at 8100-BLK Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/17/2021 15:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B