Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-18-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|KANI-HINES, DAWHITHE CHRISTOPHER
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/14/1995
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-06-18 09:00:00
|Court Case
|5902021218843
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|Name
|NELSON, CODY AHMARD
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/27/1996
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-06-18 13:30:00
|Court Case
|5902021218906
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|Name
|DRAKE, TRACY JAMES
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/2/1982
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|171
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-06-18 10:03:00
|Court Case
|5902021218834
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|7500.00
|Name
|RODRIGUEZ, RICARDO PRINCETON
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/15/1993
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-06-18 15:16:00
|Court Case
|5902021212597
|Charge Description
|DIS WEAP OCC DWELL/MOVING VEH
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|JOHNSON, ULYSSES LAMONT
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/10/1985
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-06-18 09:49:00
|Court Case
|5902016234082
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WILLIAMS, LAWRENCE PERRIN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/21/1978
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-06-18 10:20:00
|Court Case
|5902021218901
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
|Bond Amount
|1000.00