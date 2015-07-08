Description

Burgos, Sergio Josue Cordova (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), and 3) Speeding (M), at 1700-BLK Pageland Hwy/e Old Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 6/18/2021 17:08.