Below are the Union County arrests for 06-18-2021.

Name Burgos, Sergio Josue Cordova
Arrest Date 06/18/2021
Court Case 202104136
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), And 3) Speeding (M),
Description Burgos, Sergio Josue Cordova (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), and 3) Speeding (M), at 1700-BLK Pageland Hwy/e Old Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 6/18/2021 17:08.
Arresting Officer Norris, W C

Name Ortiz, Angel
Arrest Date 06/18/2021
Court Case 202104013
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Ortiz, Angel (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 5300-BLK Hemby Rd, Weddington, NC, on 6/18/2021 18:03.
Arresting Officer Nieves, P

Name Ortiz, Angel
Arrest Date 06/18/2021
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Ortiz, Angel (W /M/50) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/18/2021 18:40.
Arresting Officer Nieves, P

Name Kerley, James Carol
Arrest Date 06/18/2021
Court Case 202104138
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Kerley, James Carol (W /M/67) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 1300-BLK Wallace Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/18/2021 19:50.
Arresting Officer Smith, S M

Name Jones, Nicole Wilson
Arrest Date 06/18/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Simple Assault (M) And 2) Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Jones, Nicole Wilson (B /F/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M) and 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 300-BLK Clearwater Dr, Lancaster, NC, on 6/18/2021 19:53.
Arresting Officer Trull, B J

Name Mosca, Erica Lynn
Arrest Date 06/18/2021
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Mosca, Erica Lynn (W /F/40) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/18/2021 20:00.
Arresting Officer Rand, J S