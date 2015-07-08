Below are the Union County arrests for 06-18-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Burgos, Sergio Josue Cordova
|Arrest Date
|06/18/2021
|Court Case
|202104136
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), And 3) Speeding (M),
|Description
|Burgos, Sergio Josue Cordova (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), and 3) Speeding (M), at 1700-BLK Pageland Hwy/e Old Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 6/18/2021 17:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Norris, W C
|Name
|Ortiz, Angel
|Arrest Date
|06/18/2021
|Court Case
|202104013
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Ortiz, Angel (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 5300-BLK Hemby Rd, Weddington, NC, on 6/18/2021 18:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Nieves, P
|Name
|Ortiz, Angel
|Arrest Date
|06/18/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Ortiz, Angel (W /M/50) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/18/2021 18:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Nieves, P
|Name
|Kerley, James Carol
|Arrest Date
|06/18/2021
|Court Case
|202104138
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Kerley, James Carol (W /M/67) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 1300-BLK Wallace Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/18/2021 19:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, S M
|Name
|Jones, Nicole Wilson
|Arrest Date
|06/18/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Simple Assault (M) And 2) Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Jones, Nicole Wilson (B /F/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M) and 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 300-BLK Clearwater Dr, Lancaster, NC, on 6/18/2021 19:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Trull, B J
|Name
|Mosca, Erica Lynn
|Arrest Date
|06/18/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Mosca, Erica Lynn (W /F/40) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/18/2021 20:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Rand, J S