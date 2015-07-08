Below are the Union County arrests for 06-19-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Oxendine, Andrea Pendleton
|Arrest Date
|06/19/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Possess/Receive Stolen Mv (F),
|Description
|Oxendine, Andrea Pendleton (W /F/34) Arrest on chrg of Possess/receive Stolen Mv (F), at 100-BLK E Sandy Ridge Rd/wolf Pond Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/19/2021 18:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, R J
|Name
|Eudy, Hanna Caron
|Arrest Date
|06/19/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Shoplifting Concealment Goods), M (M),
|Description
|Eudy, Hanna Caron (W /F/27) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (shoplifting Concealment Goods), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/19/2021 20:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Griffin, Brian Lee
|Arrest Date
|06/19/2021
|Court Case
|202104123
|Charge
|Breaking Or Entering (M) (M),
|Description
|Griffin, Brian Lee (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Breaking Or Entering (m) (M), at 2000-BLK G B Hill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/19/2021 21:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Trull, B J
|Name
|Brothwell, Michael Francis
|Arrest Date
|06/19/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Brothwell, Michael Francis (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 2200-BLK Waxhaw Marvin Rd/chimney Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 6/19/2021 23:52.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Cruz, Joshua
|Arrest Date
|06/19/2021
|Court Case
|202104141
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), And 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Cruz, Joshua (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), and 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 3500-BLK Beulah Church Rd/n Twelve Mile Creek Rd, Weddington, NC, on 6/19/2021 01:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Crowder, Randy Lee
|Arrest Date
|06/19/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Crowder, Randy Lee (B /M/46) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 4400-BLK Thomas Helms Rd, Marshville, NC, on 6/19/2021 02:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Trull, B J