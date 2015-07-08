Below are the Union County arrests for 06-19-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Oxendine, Andrea Pendleton
Arrest Date 06/19/2021
Court Case
Charge Possess/Receive Stolen Mv (F),
Description Oxendine, Andrea Pendleton (W /F/34) Arrest on chrg of Possess/receive Stolen Mv (F), at 100-BLK E Sandy Ridge Rd/wolf Pond Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/19/2021 18:37.
Arresting Officer Smith, R J

Name Eudy, Hanna Caron
Arrest Date 06/19/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Shoplifting Concealment Goods), M (M),
Description Eudy, Hanna Caron (W /F/27) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (shoplifting Concealment Goods), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/19/2021 20:22.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Griffin, Brian Lee
Arrest Date 06/19/2021
Court Case 202104123
Charge Breaking Or Entering (M) (M),
Description Griffin, Brian Lee (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Breaking Or Entering (m) (M), at 2000-BLK G B Hill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/19/2021 21:55.
Arresting Officer Trull, B J

Name Brothwell, Michael Francis
Arrest Date 06/19/2021
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Brothwell, Michael Francis (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 2200-BLK Waxhaw Marvin Rd/chimney Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 6/19/2021 23:52.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Cruz, Joshua
Arrest Date 06/19/2021
Court Case 202104141
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), And 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Cruz, Joshua (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), and 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 3500-BLK Beulah Church Rd/n Twelve Mile Creek Rd, Weddington, NC, on 6/19/2021 01:06.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Crowder, Randy Lee
Arrest Date 06/19/2021
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Crowder, Randy Lee (B /M/46) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 4400-BLK Thomas Helms Rd, Marshville, NC, on 6/19/2021 02:13.
Arresting Officer Trull, B J