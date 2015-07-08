Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-20-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name RIVERS, DARRELL WAYNE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 3/11/1975
Height 5.6
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2021-06-20 00:16:00
Court Case 5902021219111
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 3000.00

Name SIERRA, KAYSE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/7/1997
Height 5.3
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2021-06-20 12:15:00
Court Case 5902021219134
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount

Name CANON, DEMITRIUS DANELLE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/5/1993
Height 5.1
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2021-06-20 01:34:00
Court Case 8902018052131
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name PERRY, KEONTE RASHAD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/16/1992
Height 5.8
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2021-06-20 14:56:00
Court Case 5902021219139
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name CLARK, DONTE JAQUAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/4/1994
Height 6.3
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-06-20 00:43:00
Court Case 5902021219113
Charge Description FLEE/ELUDE ARREST W/MV (F)
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name ZAVALA-REYES, CARLOS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/10/1997
Height 5.5
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2021-06-20 12:59:00
Court Case 5902021219137
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 2500.00