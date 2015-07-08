Below are the Union County arrests for 06-20-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Corza, Jose Jesus L
|Arrest Date
|06/20/2021
|Court Case
|202104164
|Charge
|Assault By Strangulation (F),
|Description
|Corza, Jose Jesus L (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Assault By Strangulation (F), at 2100-BLK Waxhaw Indian Trail Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 6/20/2021 01:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, T C
|Name
|Tedone, Vincenzo
|Arrest Date
|06/20/2021
|Court Case
|202104170
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Tedone, Vincenzo (W /M/78) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2100-BLK Younts Rd, Indian Trail, SC, on 6/20/2021 12:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Macdonald, D A
|Name
|Wilson, Robert Dean
|Arrest Date
|06/20/2021
|Court Case
|202104175
|Charge
|Boi: Posess Stolen Motor Vehicle, F (F),
|Description
|Wilson, Robert Dean (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Boi: Posess Stolen Motor Vehicle, F (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/20/2021 16:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Kimball, M M
|Name
|Thurman, Chandler Nicholas
|Arrest Date
|06/20/2021
|Court Case
|202104174
|Charge
|Possess Stolen Goods/Misd (M),
|Description
|Thurman, Chandler Nicholas (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Possess Stolen Goods/misd (M), at 1000-BLK Salmon River Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 6/20/2021 16:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Ramsey, L