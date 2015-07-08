Below are the Union County arrests for 06-20-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Corza, Jose Jesus L
Arrest Date 06/20/2021
Court Case 202104164
Charge Assault By Strangulation (F),
Description Corza, Jose Jesus L (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Assault By Strangulation (F), at 2100-BLK Waxhaw Indian Trail Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 6/20/2021 01:11.
Arresting Officer Smith, T C

Name Tedone, Vincenzo
Arrest Date 06/20/2021
Court Case 202104170
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Tedone, Vincenzo (W /M/78) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2100-BLK Younts Rd, Indian Trail, SC, on 6/20/2021 12:02.
Arresting Officer Macdonald, D A

Name Wilson, Robert Dean
Arrest Date 06/20/2021
Court Case 202104175
Charge Boi: Posess Stolen Motor Vehicle, F (F),
Description Wilson, Robert Dean (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Boi: Posess Stolen Motor Vehicle, F (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/20/2021 16:36.
Arresting Officer Kimball, M M

Name Thurman, Chandler Nicholas
Arrest Date 06/20/2021
Court Case 202104174
Charge Possess Stolen Goods/Misd (M),
Description Thurman, Chandler Nicholas (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Possess Stolen Goods/misd (M), at 1000-BLK Salmon River Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 6/20/2021 16:43.
Arresting Officer Ramsey, L