Below are the Union County arrests for 06-22-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Smith, Cody James
|Arrest Date
|06/22/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
|Description
|Smith, Cody James (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 1500-BLK Fletcher Broome Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/22/2021 15:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Wilkerson, A S
|Name
|Walker, Darryl Van
|Arrest Date
|06/22/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (F),
|Description
|Walker, Darryl Van (B /M/56) Arrest on chrg of Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (F), at 7100-BLK Howey Bottoms Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 6/22/2021 16:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Rushing, D L
|Name
|Sturdivant, Shaun Marquis
|Arrest Date
|06/22/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Sturdivant, Shaun Marquis (B /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 6/22/2021 17:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, M A
|Name
|Eudy, Hanna Caron
|Arrest Date
|06/22/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (Larceny), M (M),
|Description
|Eudy, Hanna Caron (W /F/27) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (larceny), M (M), at 1500-BLK Fletcher Broome Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/22/2021 17:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Edwards, J E
|Name
|Craig, Lanita Viola
|Arrest Date
|06/22/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fugitive (F),
|Description
|Craig, Lanita Viola (W /F/45) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (F), at 2200-BLK Mangum Dairy Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/22/2021 18:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Smith, Christopher Adam
|Arrest Date
|06/22/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fugitive (F) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Smith, Christopher Adam (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fugitive (F) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 2200-BLK Mangum Dairy Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/22/2021 19:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S