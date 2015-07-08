Below are the Union County arrests for 06-22-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Smith, Cody James
Arrest Date 06/22/2021
Court Case
Charge Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
Description Smith, Cody James (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 1500-BLK Fletcher Broome Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/22/2021 15:22.
Arresting Officer Wilkerson, A S

Name Walker, Darryl Van
Arrest Date 06/22/2021
Court Case
Charge Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (F),
Description Walker, Darryl Van (B /M/56) Arrest on chrg of Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (F), at 7100-BLK Howey Bottoms Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 6/22/2021 16:24.
Arresting Officer Rushing, D L

Name Sturdivant, Shaun Marquis
Arrest Date 06/22/2021
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Sturdivant, Shaun Marquis (B /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 6/22/2021 17:05.
Arresting Officer Helms, M A

Name Eudy, Hanna Caron
Arrest Date 06/22/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (Larceny), M (M),
Description Eudy, Hanna Caron (W /F/27) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (larceny), M (M), at 1500-BLK Fletcher Broome Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/22/2021 17:15.
Arresting Officer Edwards, J E

Name Craig, Lanita Viola
Arrest Date 06/22/2021
Court Case
Charge Fugitive (F),
Description Craig, Lanita Viola (W /F/45) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (F), at 2200-BLK Mangum Dairy Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/22/2021 18:00.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Smith, Christopher Adam
Arrest Date 06/22/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Fugitive (F) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
Description Smith, Christopher Adam (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fugitive (F) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 2200-BLK Mangum Dairy Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/22/2021 19:08.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S