Below are the Union County arrests for 06-23-2021.

Name Pierce, Matthew Lucas
Arrest Date 06/23/2021
Court Case
Charge Parole Violation (F),
Description Pierce, Matthew Lucas (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation (F), at 100-BLK Baker Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/23/2021 13:25.
Arresting Officer Eason, S A

Name Alley, Melissa Buie
Arrest Date 06/23/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Felony ( Poss Methamphetamine) (F),
Description Alley, Melissa Buie (W /F/53) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony ( Poss Methamphetamine) (F), at 400-BLK N Main Street, Monroe, NC, on 6/23/2021 14:44.
Arresting Officer Helms, D L

Name Little, Mary Justine
Arrest Date 06/23/2021
Court Case
Charge Financial Card Fraud (M),
Description Little, Mary Justine (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of Financial Card Fraud (M), at 3700-BLK S Rocky River Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/23/2021 15:10.
Arresting Officer Pullin, Z D

Name Alley, Melissa Buie
Arrest Date 06/23/2021
Court Case 202104258
Charge 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possession Control Substance Jail (F), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Alley, Melissa Buie (W /F/53) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possession Control Substance Jail (F), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 6/23/2021 15:22.
Arresting Officer Wade, J R

Name Nguyen, Hung Thanh
Arrest Date 06/23/2021
Court Case
Charge True Bill Of Indictment (F),
Description Nguyen, Hung Thanh (A /M/40) Arrest on chrg of True Bill Of Indictment (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 6/23/2021 15:31.
Arresting Officer Moore, A S

Name Lee, Heather Anne
Arrest Date 06/23/2021
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (M),
Description Lee, Heather Anne (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 10100-BLK New Town Rd/meadowlark Ln, Marvin, NC, on 6/23/2021 17:00.
Arresting Officer Montgomery, M A