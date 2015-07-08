Below are the Union County arrests for 06-23-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Pierce, Matthew Lucas
|Arrest Date
|06/23/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Parole Violation (F),
|Description
|Pierce, Matthew Lucas (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation (F), at 100-BLK Baker Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/23/2021 13:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Eason, S A
|Name
|Alley, Melissa Buie
|Arrest Date
|06/23/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Felony ( Poss Methamphetamine) (F),
|Description
|Alley, Melissa Buie (W /F/53) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony ( Poss Methamphetamine) (F), at 400-BLK N Main Street, Monroe, NC, on 6/23/2021 14:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, D L
|Name
|Little, Mary Justine
|Arrest Date
|06/23/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Financial Card Fraud (M),
|Description
|Little, Mary Justine (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of Financial Card Fraud (M), at 3700-BLK S Rocky River Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/23/2021 15:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Pullin, Z D
|Name
|Alley, Melissa Buie
|Arrest Date
|06/23/2021
|Court Case
|202104258
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possession Control Substance Jail (F), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Alley, Melissa Buie (W /F/53) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possession Control Substance Jail (F), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 6/23/2021 15:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Wade, J R
|Name
|Nguyen, Hung Thanh
|Arrest Date
|06/23/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|True Bill Of Indictment (F),
|Description
|Nguyen, Hung Thanh (A /M/40) Arrest on chrg of True Bill Of Indictment (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 6/23/2021 15:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, A S
|Name
|Lee, Heather Anne
|Arrest Date
|06/23/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Lee, Heather Anne (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 10100-BLK New Town Rd/meadowlark Ln, Marvin, NC, on 6/23/2021 17:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Montgomery, M A