Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-24-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name COOPER, DAMORIS L
Arrest Type
DOB 7/29/1990
Height 6.2
Weight 300
Arrest Date Time 2021-06-24 11:53:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name GRIER, KEITH ROZEL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/17/2001
Height 5.7
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2021-06-24 14:50:00
Court Case 5902021219545
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name FLOREZ, KEVIN JAVIER
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/19/1996
Height 5.4
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2021-06-24 00:37:00
Court Case 5902020229944
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name DAVIS, KEVIN RICHARD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/6/1983
Height 5.9
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2021-06-24 10:10:00
Court Case 5902021219412
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount

Name TILLMAN, RODRICK
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 8/5/1992
Height 5.7
Weight 209
Arrest Date Time 2021-06-24 17:40:00
Court Case
Charge Description Federal
Bond Amount

Name BROWN, RAYMOND ANTHONY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/28/1964
Height 5.10
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2021-06-24 00:15:00
Court Case 5902021218733
Charge Description INDECENT LIBERTIES WITH CHILD
Bond Amount 50000.00