Below are the Union County arrests for 06-24-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Carella, Ronnie Lee
|Arrest Date
|06/24/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Misdemeanor Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Carella, Ronnie Lee (W /M/48) Arrest on chrg of Misdemeanor Probation Violation (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 6/24/2021 15:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Wade, J R
|Name
|Chubbuck, Christine Marie
|Arrest Date
|06/24/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd ( Unauthorized Use Of Mv) (M),
|Description
|Chubbuck, Christine Marie (W /F/33) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd ( Unauthorized Use Of Mv) (M), at 400-BLK N Main Street, Monroe, NC, on 6/24/2021 16:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, D L
|Name
|Chubbuck, Christine Marie
|Arrest Date
|06/24/2021
|Court Case
|202104294
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possession Control Substance Jail (F), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Chubbuck, Christine Marie (W /F/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possession Control Substance Jail (F), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 6/24/2021 17:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Wade, J R
|Name
|Scott, Korey Evan
|Arrest Date
|06/24/2021
|Court Case
|202104295
|Charge
|Larceny By Employees (F),
|Description
|Scott, Korey Evan (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Larceny By Employees (F), at 1100-BLK Technology Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 6/24/2021 18:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcdonald, J K
|Name
|Umana, Oscar Osman
|Arrest Date
|06/24/2021
|Court Case
|202104301
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Assault Another Person In The Presence Of A Minor (M), And 3) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M),
|Description
|Umana, Oscar Osman (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Assault Another Person In The Presence Of A Minor (M), and 3) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M), at 1100-BLK Deese Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/24/2021 23:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, S M
|Name
|Butler, Brandon James
|Arrest Date
|06-24-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Butler, Brandon James (W /M/24) VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 6200-BLK Pleasant Hill Church Rd, Marshville, NC, between 02:53, 6/24/2021 and 02:54, 6/24/2021. Reported: 02:54, 6/24/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Trull, B J