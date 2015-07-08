Below are the Union County arrests for 06-25-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Smith, Cody James
Arrest Date 06/25/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Contempt Of Court (M), 2) Weapon-Possession In Prison (F), 3) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), And 4) Probation Violation (F),
Description Smith, Cody James (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Contempt Of Court (M), 2) Weapon-possession In Prison (F), 3) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), and 4) Probation Violation (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 6/25/2021 12:42.
Arresting Officer Helms, D L

Name Hash, Joseph Michael
Arrest Date 06/25/2021
Court Case
Charge Show Cause After Ftc Child Support (M),
Description Hash, Joseph Michael (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Show Cause After Ftc Child Support (M), at 600-BLK Renaissance Dr, Pittsboro, NC, on 6/25/2021 15:17.
Arresting Officer Hudson, T E

Name Black, Christine Noel
Arrest Date 06/25/2021
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Black, Christine Noel (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 400-BLK N Main Street, Monroe, NC, on 6/25/2021 15:35.
Arresting Officer Helms, D L

Name Waters, Montray Deon
Arrest Date 06/25/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), And 3) Probation Violation (F),
Description Waters, Montray Deon (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), and 3) Probation Violation (F), at 400-BLK N Main Street, Monroe, NC, on 6/25/2021 16:42.
Arresting Officer Helms, D L

Name Stanton, Edward Marshall
Arrest Date 06/25/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Order To Show Cause), M (M),
Description Stanton, Edward Marshall (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(order To Show Cause), M (M), at 1500-BLK Turtlewood Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 6/25/2021 17:49.
Arresting Officer Peralta, M R

Name Cooper, John Alan
Arrest Date 06/25/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Dwi,Hit/Run), M (M),
Description Cooper, John Alan (W /M/60) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(dwi,hit/run), M (M), at 200-BLK Rea Rd/s Providence Rd, Weddington, NC, on 6/25/2021 19:30.
Arresting Officer Wrenn, M G