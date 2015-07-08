Below are the Union County arrests for 06-25-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Smith, Cody James
|Arrest Date
|06/25/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Contempt Of Court (M), 2) Weapon-Possession In Prison (F), 3) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), And 4) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Smith, Cody James (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Contempt Of Court (M), 2) Weapon-possession In Prison (F), 3) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), and 4) Probation Violation (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 6/25/2021 12:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, D L
|Name
|Hash, Joseph Michael
|Arrest Date
|06/25/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Show Cause After Ftc Child Support (M),
|Description
|Hash, Joseph Michael (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Show Cause After Ftc Child Support (M), at 600-BLK Renaissance Dr, Pittsboro, NC, on 6/25/2021 15:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Hudson, T E
|Name
|Black, Christine Noel
|Arrest Date
|06/25/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Black, Christine Noel (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 400-BLK N Main Street, Monroe, NC, on 6/25/2021 15:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, D L
|Name
|Waters, Montray Deon
|Arrest Date
|06/25/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), And 3) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Waters, Montray Deon (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), and 3) Probation Violation (F), at 400-BLK N Main Street, Monroe, NC, on 6/25/2021 16:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, D L
|Name
|Stanton, Edward Marshall
|Arrest Date
|06/25/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Order To Show Cause), M (M),
|Description
|Stanton, Edward Marshall (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(order To Show Cause), M (M), at 1500-BLK Turtlewood Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 6/25/2021 17:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Peralta, M R
|Name
|Cooper, John Alan
|Arrest Date
|06/25/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Dwi,Hit/Run), M (M),
|Description
|Cooper, John Alan (W /M/60) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(dwi,hit/run), M (M), at 200-BLK Rea Rd/s Providence Rd, Weddington, NC, on 6/25/2021 19:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Wrenn, M G