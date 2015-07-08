Description

Smith, Cody James (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Contempt Of Court (M), 2) Weapon-possession In Prison (F), 3) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), and 4) Probation Violation (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 6/25/2021 12:42.