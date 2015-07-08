Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-26-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|DIXON, CARLISE TYRONE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/3/1961
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|215
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-06-26 09:30:00
|Court Case
|5902021218326
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (F)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|GRAHAM, MONESHA SIMONE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/20/1992
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|270
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-06-26 12:40:00
|Court Case
|5902021219298
|Charge Description
|INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|KENNEDY, MICHAEL RAY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/5/1978
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|189
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-06-26 10:02:00
|Court Case
|5902021219720
|Charge Description
|ASLT INF SER INJ MINOR PRESENT
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|BRELAND, GEORGE EDWARD
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/21/1987
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|280
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-06-26 00:30:00
|Court Case
|5902021219691
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|SNOWDEN, JAKARI CHEYENNE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/19/1998
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-06-26 12:00:00
|Court Case
|3502021055734
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|CRAWFORD, GARY JOSEPH
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/21/1986
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-06-26 01:36:00
|Court Case
|5902021219692
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|2500.00