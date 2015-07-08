Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-27-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|LAUDERDALE, JESSICA NICOLE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/20/1987
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|124
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-06-27 06:42:00
|Court Case
|5902021216901
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|CRUZ-CASTILLO, JAVIER
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/22/1988
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-06-27 16:40:00
|Court Case
|5902021219813
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|GUERRAESCALANTE, EDWIN BENJAMIN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/17/2002
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-06-27 04:14:00
|Court Case
|5902021219788
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|LAVERGNE, KENTRELL LAMAR
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/7/1984
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-06-27 08:53:00
|Court Case
|5902021219770
|Charge Description
|DVPO VIOL DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|Name
|GWINN, GARNETTE LARAY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/2/1998
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-06-27 08:00:00
|Court Case
|5902021219792
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|JOHNSON, STEPHON TYLIQUE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/26/2000
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-06-27 08:30:00
|Court Case
|5902020235875
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount