Below are the Union County arrests for 06-27-2021.

Name Barrett, Bobby Gene
Arrest Date 06/27/2021
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Barrett, Bobby Gene (B /M/59) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/27/2021 12:00.
Arresting Officer Hamilton, T L

Name Gillespie, Daqawn Maurice
Arrest Date 06/27/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Awdw Other Weapon (M), 2) Assault On Female (M), And 3) Injury To Real Property (M),
Description Gillespie, Daqawn Maurice (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Awdw Other Weapon (M), 2) Assault On Female (M), and 3) Injury To Real Property (M), at 100-BLK Grover Moore Pl Apt B, Indian Trail, NC, on 6/27/2021 14:00.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Haigler, Terry Ann
Arrest Date 06/27/2021
Court Case
Charge Misuse Of 911 System (M),
Description Haigler, Terry Ann (W /F/64) Arrest on chrg of Misuse Of 911 System (M), at 1500-BLK Fletcher Broome Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/27/2021 17:33.
Arresting Officer Helms, R W

Name Gonzalez-martinez, Lidio
Arrest Date 06/27/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Dwi), M (M),
Description Gonzalez-martinez, Lidio (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(dwi), M (M), at 5000-BLK Belk Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/27/2021 17:48.
Arresting Officer Peralta, M R

Name Johnson, Sara Michelle
Arrest Date 06/27/2021
Court Case
Charge Stalking (M),
Description Johnson, Sara Michelle (W /F/24) Arrest on chrg of Stalking (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/27/2021 23:02.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Harris, Dwight Dell
Arrest Date 06/27/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Harris, Dwight Dell (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 4400-BLK Unionville Indian Trail Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 6/27/2021 00:44.
Arresting Officer Antonucci, J A