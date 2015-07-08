Below are the Union County arrests for 06-27-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Barrett, Bobby Gene
|Arrest Date
|06/27/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Barrett, Bobby Gene (B /M/59) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/27/2021 12:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Hamilton, T L
|Name
|Gillespie, Daqawn Maurice
|Arrest Date
|06/27/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Awdw Other Weapon (M), 2) Assault On Female (M), And 3) Injury To Real Property (M),
|Description
|Gillespie, Daqawn Maurice (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Awdw Other Weapon (M), 2) Assault On Female (M), and 3) Injury To Real Property (M), at 100-BLK Grover Moore Pl Apt B, Indian Trail, NC, on 6/27/2021 14:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Haigler, Terry Ann
|Arrest Date
|06/27/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Misuse Of 911 System (M),
|Description
|Haigler, Terry Ann (W /F/64) Arrest on chrg of Misuse Of 911 System (M), at 1500-BLK Fletcher Broome Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/27/2021 17:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, R W
|Name
|Gonzalez-martinez, Lidio
|Arrest Date
|06/27/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Dwi), M (M),
|Description
|Gonzalez-martinez, Lidio (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(dwi), M (M), at 5000-BLK Belk Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/27/2021 17:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Peralta, M R
|Name
|Johnson, Sara Michelle
|Arrest Date
|06/27/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Stalking (M),
|Description
|Johnson, Sara Michelle (W /F/24) Arrest on chrg of Stalking (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/27/2021 23:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Harris, Dwight Dell
|Arrest Date
|06/27/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Harris, Dwight Dell (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 4400-BLK Unionville Indian Trail Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 6/27/2021 00:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Antonucci, J A