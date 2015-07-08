Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-28-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name HILDEBRAND, JAMES MARTIN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/12/1981
Height 5.10
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2021-06-28 01:56:00
Court Case 5902021219863
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION SCH II CS
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name GIBSON, JMIYA CHASTITY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/9/2000
Height 5.3
Weight 265
Arrest Date Time 2021-06-28 12:30:00
Court Case 5902021219221
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount

Name SHORT, MALIK DEQUAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/1/1996
Height 5.10
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-06-28 03:58:00
Court Case 5902021219867
Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 3500.00

Name STEVENSON, DEVONTE R
Arrest Type
DOB 10/27/1992
Height 5.8
Weight 163
Arrest Date Time 2021-06-28 15:18:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name CLINTON, SHAKARIA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/2/1991
Height 5.4
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-06-28 10:08:00
Court Case 5902021219349
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name MARQUINA, HATISHA RENEA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/6/1987
Height 5.7
Weight 219
Arrest Date Time 2021-06-28 15:29:00
Court Case 5902021204855
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount