Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-28-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|HILDEBRAND, JAMES MARTIN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/12/1981
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-06-28 01:56:00
|Court Case
|5902021219863
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION SCH II CS
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|GIBSON, JMIYA CHASTITY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/9/2000
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|265
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-06-28 12:30:00
|Court Case
|5902021219221
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|Name
|SHORT, MALIK DEQUAN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/1/1996
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-06-28 03:58:00
|Court Case
|5902021219867
|Charge Description
|POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|3500.00
|Name
|STEVENSON, DEVONTE R
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|10/27/1992
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|163
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-06-28 15:18:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|CLINTON, SHAKARIA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/2/1991
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-06-28 10:08:00
|Court Case
|5902021219349
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MARQUINA, HATISHA RENEA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/6/1987
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|219
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-06-28 15:29:00
|Court Case
|5902021204855
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount