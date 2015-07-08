Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-29-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|NORMAN, GEORGE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/7/1961
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-06-29 10:33:00
|Court Case
|5902021220048
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|MCCREARY, TERRELL DEANGELO
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/18/1992
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-06-29 14:15:00
|Court Case
|5902021220078
|Charge Description
|POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
|Bond Amount
|4000.00
|Name
|TAYLOR, NIESHA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/15/1979
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-06-29 10:45:00
|Court Case
|5902021209761
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT AND BATTERY
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BELLAMY, TARRANCE LAMONT
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/3/2001
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-06-29 14:47:00
|Court Case
|5902021220081
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|THOMPSON, KAUDIFEE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/29/2001
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-06-29 11:15:00
|Court Case
|5902021220000
|Charge Description
|LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|JONES, CAMERON MONTES
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/26/1993
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-06-29 16:10:00
|Court Case
|5902020221402
|Charge Description
|COMMON LAW ROBBERY
|Bond Amount
|20000.00