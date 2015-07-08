Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-29-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name NORMAN, GEORGE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/7/1961
Height 5.10
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-06-29 10:33:00
Court Case 5902021220048
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name MCCREARY, TERRELL DEANGELO
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/18/1992
Height 5.7
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2021-06-29 14:15:00
Court Case 5902021220078
Charge Description POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
Bond Amount 4000.00

Name TAYLOR, NIESHA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/15/1979
Height 5.5
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2021-06-29 10:45:00
Court Case 5902021209761
Charge Description ASSAULT AND BATTERY
Bond Amount

Name BELLAMY, TARRANCE LAMONT
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/3/2001
Height 5.10
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2021-06-29 14:47:00
Court Case 5902021220081
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name THOMPSON, KAUDIFEE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/29/2001
Height 5.9
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2021-06-29 11:15:00
Court Case 5902021220000
Charge Description LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE
Bond Amount

Name JONES, CAMERON MONTES
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/26/1993
Height 5.10
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2021-06-29 16:10:00
Court Case 5902020221402
Charge Description COMMON LAW ROBBERY
Bond Amount 20000.00