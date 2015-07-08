Below are the Union County arrests for 06-29-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Simpson, Derrick Keith
|Arrest Date
|06/29/2021
|Court Case
|202104401
|Charge
|1) Traffick In Methamphetamine (2) (F), 2) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched I Cs (F) And 2) Trafficking In Mda And Mdma (F),
|Description
|Simpson, Derrick Keith (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Traffick In Methamphetamine (2) (F), 2) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched I Cs (F) and 2) Trafficking In Mda And Mdma (F), at 8200-BLK Concord Hwy, Fairview, NC, on 6/29/2021 20:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Evans, C T
|Name
|Crowell, Jami Renea
|Arrest Date
|06/29/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Misdemeanor Probation Violation, F (F),
|Description
|Crowell, Jami Renea (W /F/33) Arrest on chrg of Misdemeanor Probation Violation, F (F), at 3500-BLK Wolfe Mill St, Monroe, NC, on 6/29/2021 21:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Martinez, D E
|Name
|Mauriscio, Jimmy Joe
|Arrest Date
|06/29/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Mauriscio, Jimmy Joe (W /M/49) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 3200-BLK Collins Rd, Mineral Springs, NC, on 6/29/2021 23:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Martinez, D E
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female
|Arrest Date
|06-29-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female (C), at [Address], between 04:00, 6/29/2021 and 07:30, 6/29/2021. Reported: 07:44, 6/29/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, W C
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Animal Call Bite
|Arrest Date
|06-29-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Animal Call Bite (C), at [Address], between 08:59, 6/29/2021 and 09:00, 6/29/2021. Reported: 09:00, 6/29/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Buckingham, D A
|Name
|Blakeney, Titus
|Arrest Date
|06/29/2021
|Court Case
|202104384
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Blakeney, Titus (B /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 4700-BLK Medlin Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/29/2021 08:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, W C