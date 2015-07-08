Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-30-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name SIMMONS, TROTTI SEYMOUR
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/19/1989
Height 5.10
Weight 187
Arrest Date Time 2021-06-30 04:07:00
Court Case 5902021219548
Charge Description FLEE/ELUDE ARREST W/MV (F)
Bond Amount 500.00

Name TIPPETT, CARL LEE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/15/1974
Height 5.8
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-06-30 11:45:00
Court Case 5902021220160
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount

Name PORTER, JOSHUA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/9/1982
Height 6.1
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-06-30 16:46:00
Court Case 7902020054450
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name CAMARENA, CHRISTOPHER
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 4/9/1996
Height 5.9
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2021-06-30 03:08:00
Court Case 5902021220145
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name ISRAEL, DAVID
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/12/1987
Height 6.2
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-06-30 12:10:00
Court Case 5902021219812
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name STEVENS, QUENTIN
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 4/9/1979
Height 5.9
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2021-06-30 14:22:00
Court Case 5902021220225
Charge Description HIT/RUN LEAVE SCENE PROP DAM
Bond Amount 10000.00