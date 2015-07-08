Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-30-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|SIMMONS, TROTTI SEYMOUR
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/19/1989
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|187
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-06-30 04:07:00
|Court Case
|5902021219548
|Charge Description
|FLEE/ELUDE ARREST W/MV (F)
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|TIPPETT, CARL LEE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/15/1974
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-06-30 11:45:00
|Court Case
|5902021220160
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
|Bond Amount
|Name
|PORTER, JOSHUA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/9/1982
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-06-30 16:46:00
|Court Case
|7902020054450
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|CAMARENA, CHRISTOPHER
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|4/9/1996
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-06-30 03:08:00
|Court Case
|5902021220145
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|ISRAEL, DAVID
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/12/1987
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-06-30 12:10:00
|Court Case
|5902021219812
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|STEVENS, QUENTIN
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|4/9/1979
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-06-30 14:22:00
|Court Case
|5902021220225
|Charge Description
|HIT/RUN LEAVE SCENE PROP DAM
|Bond Amount
|10000.00