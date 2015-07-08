Below are the Union County arrests for 06-30-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Martinie, Sean Mark
Arrest Date 06/30/2021
Court Case 202104033
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Open Container (M),
Description Martinie, Sean Mark (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Open Container (M), at 800-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 6/30/2021 18:49.
Arresting Officer Helms, G H

Name Allen, Sam Lee
Arrest Date 06/30/2021
Court Case 202104038
Charge Parole Violation, F (F),
Description Allen, Sam Lee (B /M/56) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation, F (F), at 500-BLK E Green St, Monroe, NC, on 6/30/2021 19:33.
Arresting Officer Bosnakis, A

Name Gordon, Candice Marie
Arrest Date 06/30/2021
Court Case 202104428
Charge 1) Possess Heroin Fel (F), 2) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 3) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 4) Simple Possess Sch Ii C/S (M), 5) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M), And 6) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F),
Description Gordon, Candice Marie (W /F/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Heroin Fel (F), 2) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 3) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 4) Simple Possess Sch Ii C/s (M), 5) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M), and 6) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), at 2900-BLK Blk Of Grtiffth Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/30/2021 19:59.
Arresting Officer Dees, E C

Name Lowery, Crystal Denee
Arrest Date 06/30/2021
Court Case 202104039
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Lowery, Crystal Denee (B /F/33) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 900-BLK Winchester Av, Monroe, NC, on 6/30/2021 20:39.
Arresting Officer Craig, A L

Name Shvarts, Ilya Anatolyevich
Arrest Date 06/30/2021
Court Case
Charge Assault By Pointing Gun (M),
Description Shvarts, Ilya Anatolyevich (W /M/69) Arrest on chrg of Assault By Pointing Gun (M), at Mill Grove, Indian Trail, NC, on 6/30/2021 11:26.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Norwood, Davonte Depree R
Arrest Date 06/30/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Norwood, Davonte Depree R (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 5700-BLK Plyler Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/30/2021 20:47.
Arresting Officer Peralta, M R