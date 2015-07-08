Below are the Union County arrests for 06-30-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Martinie, Sean Mark
|Arrest Date
|06/30/2021
|Court Case
|202104033
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Open Container (M),
|Description
|Martinie, Sean Mark (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Open Container (M), at 800-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 6/30/2021 18:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, G H
|Name
|Allen, Sam Lee
|Arrest Date
|06/30/2021
|Court Case
|202104038
|Charge
|Parole Violation, F (F),
|Description
|Allen, Sam Lee (B /M/56) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation, F (F), at 500-BLK E Green St, Monroe, NC, on 6/30/2021 19:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Bosnakis, A
|Name
|Gordon, Candice Marie
|Arrest Date
|06/30/2021
|Court Case
|202104428
|Charge
|1) Possess Heroin Fel (F), 2) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 3) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 4) Simple Possess Sch Ii C/S (M), 5) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M), And 6) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F),
|Description
|Gordon, Candice Marie (W /F/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Heroin Fel (F), 2) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 3) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 4) Simple Possess Sch Ii C/s (M), 5) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M), and 6) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), at 2900-BLK Blk Of Grtiffth Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/30/2021 19:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Dees, E C
|Name
|Lowery, Crystal Denee
|Arrest Date
|06/30/2021
|Court Case
|202104039
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Lowery, Crystal Denee (B /F/33) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 900-BLK Winchester Av, Monroe, NC, on 6/30/2021 20:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Craig, A L
|Name
|Shvarts, Ilya Anatolyevich
|Arrest Date
|06/30/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault By Pointing Gun (M),
|Description
|Shvarts, Ilya Anatolyevich (W /M/69) Arrest on chrg of Assault By Pointing Gun (M), at Mill Grove, Indian Trail, NC, on 6/30/2021 11:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Norwood, Davonte Depree R
|Arrest Date
|06/30/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Norwood, Davonte Depree R (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 5700-BLK Plyler Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/30/2021 20:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Peralta, M R