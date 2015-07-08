Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-01-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name HOLT, CHIRSTIAN
Arrest Type
DOB 12/28/1995
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-01 13:26:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name PRATT, KIJANA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/10/1995
Height 5.2
Weight 125
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-01 17:27:00
Court Case 5902020203715
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name BYNUM, TYRONE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/2/1984
Height 6.0
Weight 240
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-01 08:34:00
Court Case 5902021218247
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name MITCHELL, XAVIER ONEIL
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 8/12/2001
Height 5.9
Weight 126
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-01 10:46:00
Court Case 5902021220056
Charge Description PASSENGER FAIL GIVE INFO/AID
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name SHOAF, JOHN ROSS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/23/1995
Height 6.0
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-01 12:41:00
Court Case 5902021220365
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name JONES, CHRISTOPHER PAUL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/15/2001
Height 6.4
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-01 09:13:00
Court Case 3502020704538
Charge Description CONSUME ALC BY <19
Bond Amount 2000.00