Below are the Union County arrests for 07-01-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Huntley, Shontang Mark D
|Arrest Date
|07/01/2021
|Court Case
|202104059
|Charge
|1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M) And 2) Open Container Alcohol Viol (M),
|Description
|Huntley, Shontang Mark D (B /M/47) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M) and 2) Open Container Alcohol Viol (M), at 400-BLK Patton Av, Monroe, NC, on 7/1/2021 18:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Eiss, C
|Name
|Marsh, Shelia Dianne
|Arrest Date
|07/01/2021
|Court Case
|202104029
|Charge
|Open Container Alcohol Viol (M),
|Description
|Marsh, Shelia Dianne (B /F/53) Arrest on chrg of Open Container Alcohol Viol (M), at 1000-BLK N Charlotte Av, Monroe, NC, on 7/1/2021 19:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Eiss, C
|Name
|Hudson, Donald Lewis
|Arrest Date
|07/01/2021
|Court Case
|202104439
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Hudson, Donald Lewis (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 2400-BLK Castleberry Ct, Monroe, NC, on 7/1/2021 00:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Hill, T A
|Name
|Sanchez-ramirez, Javier
|Arrest Date
|07/01/2021
|Court Case
|202104457
|Charge
|1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F) And 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Sanchez-ramirez, Javier (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F) and 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 1400-BLK Wallace Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/1/2021 19:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Hedlund, R T
|Name
|Burke, Crystal Gail
|Arrest Date
|07/01/2021
|Court Case
|202104047
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Burke, Crystal Gail (W /F/45) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 2500-BLK Riverside Ln, Monroe, NC, on 7/1/2021 00:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcclain, J
|Name
|Roberts, Tiffany Elaine
|Arrest Date
|07/01/2021
|Court Case
|202104458
|Charge
|1) Possess Heroin Fel (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Roberts, Tiffany Elaine (W /F/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Heroin Fel (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 100-BLK W Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 7/1/2021 19:52.
|Arresting Officer
|Kirkley, N J