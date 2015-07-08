Below are the Union County arrests for 07-01-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Huntley, Shontang Mark D
Arrest Date 07/01/2021
Court Case 202104059
Charge 1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M) And 2) Open Container Alcohol Viol (M),
Description Huntley, Shontang Mark D (B /M/47) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M) and 2) Open Container Alcohol Viol (M), at 400-BLK Patton Av, Monroe, NC, on 7/1/2021 18:56.
Arresting Officer Eiss, C

Name Marsh, Shelia Dianne
Arrest Date 07/01/2021
Court Case 202104029
Charge Open Container Alcohol Viol (M),
Description Marsh, Shelia Dianne (B /F/53) Arrest on chrg of Open Container Alcohol Viol (M), at 1000-BLK N Charlotte Av, Monroe, NC, on 7/1/2021 19:10.
Arresting Officer Eiss, C

Name Hudson, Donald Lewis
Arrest Date 07/01/2021
Court Case 202104439
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Hudson, Donald Lewis (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 2400-BLK Castleberry Ct, Monroe, NC, on 7/1/2021 00:14.
Arresting Officer Hill, T A

Name Sanchez-ramirez, Javier
Arrest Date 07/01/2021
Court Case 202104457
Charge 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F) And 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Sanchez-ramirez, Javier (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F) and 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 1400-BLK Wallace Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/1/2021 19:30.
Arresting Officer Hedlund, R T

Name Burke, Crystal Gail
Arrest Date 07/01/2021
Court Case 202104047
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Burke, Crystal Gail (W /F/45) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 2500-BLK Riverside Ln, Monroe, NC, on 7/1/2021 00:18.
Arresting Officer Mcclain, J

Name Roberts, Tiffany Elaine
Arrest Date 07/01/2021
Court Case 202104458
Charge 1) Possess Heroin Fel (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Roberts, Tiffany Elaine (W /F/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Heroin Fel (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 100-BLK W Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 7/1/2021 19:52.
Arresting Officer Kirkley, N J