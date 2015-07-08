Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-02-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name BROWN, DEMMARI ADRION
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/12/2000
Height 5.6
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-02 01:07:00
Court Case 5902020222508
Charge Description LARCENY OF A FIREARM
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name JUDGE, KARLY BROOKE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 7/4/1993
Height 5.8
Weight 370
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-02 09:50:00
Court Case 1102019704393
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name CHAMBERS, ADAM TROY
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 11/29/1980
Height 6.0
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-02 15:58:00
Court Case 1202020707296
Charge Description CANCL/REVOK/SUSP CERTIF/TAG
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name LECCO, DOMINIQUE LASHAWN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/3/1986
Height 5.3
Weight 110
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-02 02:02:00
Court Case 5902021220415
Charge Description ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name LECLAIR, ERIC JOHN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/20/1989
Height 5.7
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-02 10:27:00
Court Case 5902021220446
Charge Description POSS STOLEN GOODS/PROP (F)
Bond Amount

Name GIBBY, CHRISTOPHER ZANE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/4/1994
Height 6.3
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-02 12:20:00
Court Case 5902021220474
Charge Description COMMON LAW ROBBERY
Bond Amount 5000.00