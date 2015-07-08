Below are the Union County arrests for 07-02-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Anderson, Jatanna Kiker
Arrest Date 07/02/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Communicating Threats (M) And 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Anderson, Jatanna Kiker (W /F/48) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M) and 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/2/2021 11:15.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Call For Service
Arrest Date 07-02-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Call For Service (C), at [Address], on 00:00, 7/2/2021. Reported: 13:17, 7/2/2021.
Arresting Officer Furr, T C

Name Clark, Zayquan Tavares
Arrest Date 07/02/2021
Court Case 202104469
Charge 1) Felony Possess Sch Vi Cs (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Clark, Zayquan Tavares (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Felony Possess Sch Vi Cs (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at W Hwy 74/indian Trail Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 7/2/2021 12:09.
Arresting Officer Rushing, D L

Name Davis, Milton Bernard
Arrest Date 07/02/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1St (M) And 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
Description Davis, Milton Bernard (B /M/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M) and 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 3300-BLK S Providence Rd/kemble St, Waxhaw, NC, on 7/2/2021 14:02.
Arresting Officer Horne, R G

Name Aldridge, Karen Denise
Arrest Date 07/02/2021
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Aldridge, Karen Denise (W /F/48) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at Court House, Monroe, on 7/2/2021 14:54.
Arresting Officer  

Name Alexander, Michelle Leigh
Arrest Date 07/02/2021
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (M),
Description Alexander, Michelle Leigh (W /F/39) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 7/2/2021 14:55.
Arresting Officer Russell, E M