Below are the Union County arrests for 07-02-2021.
|Name
|Anderson, Jatanna Kiker
|Arrest Date
|07/02/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Communicating Threats (M) And 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Anderson, Jatanna Kiker (W /F/48) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M) and 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/2/2021 11:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Call For Service
|Arrest Date
|07-02-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Call For Service (C), at [Address], on 00:00, 7/2/2021. Reported: 13:17, 7/2/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Furr, T C
|Name
|Clark, Zayquan Tavares
|Arrest Date
|07/02/2021
|Court Case
|202104469
|Charge
|1) Felony Possess Sch Vi Cs (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Clark, Zayquan Tavares (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Felony Possess Sch Vi Cs (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at W Hwy 74/indian Trail Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 7/2/2021 12:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Rushing, D L
|Name
|Davis, Milton Bernard
|Arrest Date
|07/02/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1St (M) And 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Davis, Milton Bernard (B /M/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M) and 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 3300-BLK S Providence Rd/kemble St, Waxhaw, NC, on 7/2/2021 14:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, R G
|Name
|Aldridge, Karen Denise
|Arrest Date
|07/02/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Aldridge, Karen Denise (W /F/48) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at Court House, Monroe, on 7/2/2021 14:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Name
|Alexander, Michelle Leigh
|Arrest Date
|07/02/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Alexander, Michelle Leigh (W /F/39) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 7/2/2021 14:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Russell, E M