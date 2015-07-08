Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-03-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|OVERTON, MICHAEL LEE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/27/1980
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-07-03 00:30:00
|Court Case
|5902021220550
|Charge Description
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|HELBEIN, CRYSTAL GUESS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/18/1960
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-07-03 15:50:00
|Court Case
|5902021220582
|Charge Description
|SHOPLIFTING CONCEALMENT GOODS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|GUTORKA, VITALII
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/15/1996
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|215
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-07-03 08:04:00
|Court Case
|5902021218746
|Charge Description
|FELONY CONSPIRACY
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|MOORE, OLIVER SHIPLEY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/19/1993
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-07-03 15:30:00
|Court Case
|5902021219402
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|JOHNSON, JESSICA SAMANTHA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/3/1979
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-07-03 09:32:00
|Court Case
|5902021208256
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|WRIGHT, KENTA MONTRICE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/3/1981
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-07-03 16:05:00
|Court Case
|5902019240908
|Charge Description
|FAIL REPRT NEW ADDRESS-SEX OFF
|Bond Amount