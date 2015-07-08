Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-03-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name OVERTON, MICHAEL LEE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/27/1980
Height 5.9
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-03 00:30:00
Court Case 5902021220550
Charge Description DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name HELBEIN, CRYSTAL GUESS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/18/1960
Height 5.3
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-03 15:50:00
Court Case 5902021220582
Charge Description SHOPLIFTING CONCEALMENT GOODS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name GUTORKA, VITALII
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/15/1996
Height 6.3
Weight 215
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-03 08:04:00
Court Case 5902021218746
Charge Description FELONY CONSPIRACY
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name MOORE, OLIVER SHIPLEY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/19/1993
Height 6.2
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-03 15:30:00
Court Case 5902021219402
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name JOHNSON, JESSICA SAMANTHA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/3/1979
Height 5.5
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-03 09:32:00
Court Case 5902021208256
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name WRIGHT, KENTA MONTRICE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/3/1981
Height 6.3
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-03 16:05:00
Court Case 5902019240908
Charge Description FAIL REPRT NEW ADDRESS-SEX OFF
Bond Amount