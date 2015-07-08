Below are the Union County arrests for 07-03-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Eddie, Precious Somone
|Arrest Date
|07/03/2021
|Court Case
|202104005
|Charge
|1) Aid And Abet Prostitution (M) And 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Eddie, Precious Somone (B /F/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Aid And Abet Prostitution (M) and 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 300-BLK E Windsor St, Monroe, NC, on 7/3/2021 11:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Roman, O
|Name
|Easterling, Kelly
|Arrest Date
|07/03/2021
|Court Case
|202104494
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M) And 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Easterling, Kelly (W /F/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M) and 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 2100-BLK Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 7/3/2021 14:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcdonald, J K
|Name
|Pineda, Luna Jerry
|Arrest Date
|07/03/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Speeding (M), 2) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), And 3) No Operators License (M),
|Description
|Pineda, Luna Jerry (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Speeding (M), 2) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), and 3) No Operators License (M), at 5900-BLK Nature Way Pl, Monroe, NC, on 7/3/2021 15:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Hrbolich, N C
|Name
|Blount, David Junior
|Arrest Date
|07/03/2021
|Court Case
|202104112
|Charge
|Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Blount, David Junior (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property (M), at 600-BLK Maurice St, Monroe, NC, on 7/3/2021 16:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Huntley, Shontang Mark D
|Arrest Date
|07/03/2021
|Court Case
|202104500
|Charge
|Malicious Conduct By Prisoner (F),
|Description
|Huntley, Shontang Mark D (B /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Malicious Conduct By Prisoner (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/3/2021 17:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Fincher, P C
|Name
|Gonzalez, Bryan Anderson
|Arrest Date
|07/03/2021
|Court Case
|202103404
|Charge
|1) Assault And Battery (M), 2) Assault Lea/Assistance/Search/Rescue (M), 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), 4) Second Degree Tresspass (M), And 5) Resisting Public Officer (M),
|Description
|Gonzalez, Bryan Anderson (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault And Battery (M), 2) Assault Lea/assistance/search/rescue (M), 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), 4) Second Degree Tresspass (M), and 5) Resisting Public Officer (M), at 200-BLK E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 7/3/2021 20:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Haley, J