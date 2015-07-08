Description

Gonzalez, Bryan Anderson (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault And Battery (M), 2) Assault Lea/assistance/search/rescue (M), 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), 4) Second Degree Tresspass (M), and 5) Resisting Public Officer (M), at 200-BLK E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 7/3/2021 20:39.