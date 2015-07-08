Below are the Union County arrests for 07-03-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Eddie, Precious Somone
Arrest Date 07/03/2021
Court Case 202104005
Charge 1) Aid And Abet Prostitution (M) And 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
Description Eddie, Precious Somone (B /F/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Aid And Abet Prostitution (M) and 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 300-BLK E Windsor St, Monroe, NC, on 7/3/2021 11:36.
Arresting Officer Roman, O

Name Easterling, Kelly
Arrest Date 07/03/2021
Court Case 202104494
Charge 1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M) And 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Easterling, Kelly (W /F/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M) and 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 2100-BLK Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 7/3/2021 14:10.
Arresting Officer Mcdonald, J K

Name Pineda, Luna Jerry
Arrest Date 07/03/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Speeding (M), 2) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), And 3) No Operators License (M),
Description Pineda, Luna Jerry (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Speeding (M), 2) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), and 3) No Operators License (M), at 5900-BLK Nature Way Pl, Monroe, NC, on 7/3/2021 15:53.
Arresting Officer Hrbolich, N C

Name Blount, David Junior
Arrest Date 07/03/2021
Court Case 202104112
Charge Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Blount, David Junior (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property (M), at 600-BLK Maurice St, Monroe, NC, on 7/3/2021 16:45.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name Huntley, Shontang Mark D
Arrest Date 07/03/2021
Court Case 202104500
Charge Malicious Conduct By Prisoner (F),
Description Huntley, Shontang Mark D (B /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Malicious Conduct By Prisoner (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/3/2021 17:08.
Arresting Officer Fincher, P C

Name Gonzalez, Bryan Anderson
Arrest Date 07/03/2021
Court Case 202103404
Charge 1) Assault And Battery (M), 2) Assault Lea/Assistance/Search/Rescue (M), 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), 4) Second Degree Tresspass (M), And 5) Resisting Public Officer (M),
Description Gonzalez, Bryan Anderson (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault And Battery (M), 2) Assault Lea/assistance/search/rescue (M), 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), 4) Second Degree Tresspass (M), and 5) Resisting Public Officer (M), at 200-BLK E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 7/3/2021 20:39.
Arresting Officer Haley, J