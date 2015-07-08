Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-04-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name CONTEH, EZEKIAL SANNIE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/12/1985
Height 5.6
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-04 11:24:00
Court Case 5902021220614
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION MARIJUANA
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name LAWRENCE, MYRON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/17/1978
Height 6.2
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-04 00:21:00
Court Case 5902021220631
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name EVANS, DERRICK DAVON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/28/1987
Height 6.2
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-04 11:30:00
Court Case 5902021009142
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name HAYES, TYRELL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/1/1987
Height 6.2
Weight 215
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-04 02:51:00
Court Case 5902021005057
Charge Description ASSAULT DETENT EMP SER INJ
Bond Amount 100000.00

Name ROBINSON, MICHAEL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/1/1990
Height 5.9
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-04 11:14:00
Court Case 5902021220558
Charge Description BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name NESBIT, TYRONE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 8/30/1975
Height 5.9
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-04 01:34:00
Court Case 5902021220655
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 5000.00