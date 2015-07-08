Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-04-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|CONTEH, EZEKIAL SANNIE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/12/1985
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-07-04 11:24:00
|Court Case
|5902021220614
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION MARIJUANA
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|LAWRENCE, MYRON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/17/1978
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-07-04 00:21:00
|Court Case
|5902021220631
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|EVANS, DERRICK DAVON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/28/1987
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-07-04 11:30:00
|Court Case
|5902021009142
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|HAYES, TYRELL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/1/1987
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|215
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-07-04 02:51:00
|Court Case
|5902021005057
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT DETENT EMP SER INJ
|Bond Amount
|100000.00
|Name
|ROBINSON, MICHAEL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/1/1990
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-07-04 11:14:00
|Court Case
|5902021220558
|Charge Description
|BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|NESBIT, TYRONE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|8/30/1975
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-07-04 01:34:00
|Court Case
|5902021220655
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|5000.00