Below are the Union County arrests for 07-04-2021.
|Name
|Britten, Joshua Lee
|Arrest Date
|07/04/2021
|Court Case
|202104514
|Charge
|1) Larceny Of Dog (F), 2) Possess Stolen Goods/Misd (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M-Littering Not >15Lbs) (M),
|Description
|Britten, Joshua Lee (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny Of Dog (F), 2) Possess Stolen Goods/misd (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (m-littering Not >15lbs) (M), at 1700-BLK Starnes Cemetery Rd, Monroe, SC, on 7/4/2021 16:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, R J
|Name
|Evans, Erin Cole
|Arrest Date
|07/04/2021
|Court Case
|202104518
|Charge
|1) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Evans, Erin Cole (W /F/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at Wesley Chapel Rd/goldmine Rd, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 7/4/2021 17:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, A M
|Name
|Meadows, John Ellis
|Arrest Date
|07/04/2021
|Court Case
|202104519
|Charge
|Dv Protective Order Viol (M), M (M),
|Description
|Meadows, John Ellis (W /M/50) Arrest on chrg of Dv Protective Order Viol (m), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/4/2021 17:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Kimball, M M
|Name
|Easterling, Kelly Renee
|Arrest Date
|07/04/2021
|Court Case
|202104520
|Charge
|Poss Cs Prison/Jail Premises, F (F),
|Description
|Easterling, Kelly Renee (A /F/25) Arrest on chrg of Poss Cs Prison/jail Premises, F (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/4/2021 17:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Kimball, M M
|Name
|Blankenship, Michael Gene
|Arrest Date
|07/04/2021
|Court Case
|202104522
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M),
|Description
|Blankenship, Michael Gene (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), at 2500-BLK Brandon Oaks Pkwy/farmingham Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 7/4/2021 20:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Luisa, S
|Name
|Griffin, Edmond Jr.
|Arrest Date
|07-04-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Griffin, Edmond Jr. (B /M/68) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at 799 Skyway Dr/winchester Av, Monroe, NC, on 7/4/2021 6:00:48 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Hailey, D