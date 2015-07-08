Below are the Union County arrests for 07-04-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Britten, Joshua Lee
Arrest Date 07/04/2021
Court Case 202104514
Charge 1) Larceny Of Dog (F), 2) Possess Stolen Goods/Misd (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M-Littering Not >15Lbs) (M),
Description Britten, Joshua Lee (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny Of Dog (F), 2) Possess Stolen Goods/misd (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (m-littering Not >15lbs) (M), at 1700-BLK Starnes Cemetery Rd, Monroe, SC, on 7/4/2021 16:28.
Arresting Officer Smith, R J

Name Evans, Erin Cole
Arrest Date 07/04/2021
Court Case 202104518
Charge 1) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
Description Evans, Erin Cole (W /F/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at Wesley Chapel Rd/goldmine Rd, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 7/4/2021 17:41.
Arresting Officer Mason, A M

Name Meadows, John Ellis
Arrest Date 07/04/2021
Court Case 202104519
Charge Dv Protective Order Viol (M), M (M),
Description Meadows, John Ellis (W /M/50) Arrest on chrg of Dv Protective Order Viol (m), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/4/2021 17:46.
Arresting Officer Kimball, M M

Name Easterling, Kelly Renee
Arrest Date 07/04/2021
Court Case 202104520
Charge Poss Cs Prison/Jail Premises, F (F),
Description Easterling, Kelly Renee (A /F/25) Arrest on chrg of Poss Cs Prison/jail Premises, F (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/4/2021 17:57.
Arresting Officer Kimball, M M

Name Blankenship, Michael Gene
Arrest Date 07/04/2021
Court Case 202104522
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M),
Description Blankenship, Michael Gene (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), at 2500-BLK Brandon Oaks Pkwy/farmingham Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 7/4/2021 20:04.
Arresting Officer Luisa, S

Name Griffin, Edmond Jr.
Arrest Date 07-04-2021
Description Griffin, Edmond Jr. (B /M/68) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at 799 Skyway Dr/winchester Av, Monroe, NC, on 7/4/2021 6:00:48 PM.
Arresting Officer Hailey, D