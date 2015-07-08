Description

Britten, Joshua Lee (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny Of Dog (F), 2) Possess Stolen Goods/misd (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (m-littering Not >15lbs) (M), at 1700-BLK Starnes Cemetery Rd, Monroe, SC, on 7/4/2021 16:28.