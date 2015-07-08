Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-05-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name REID, BERTRELL ENETRIUS
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 6/14/1993
Height 5.2
Weight 276
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-05 04:01:00
Court Case 5902021220749
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount

Name HINES, ANISHA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/14/1984
Height 5.9
Weight 229
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-05 10:00:00
Court Case 5902021220770
Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name WILLIAMS, CHAUNCEY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/28/1958
Height 5.11
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-05 09:40:00
Court Case 5902021220768
Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name DICKERSON, JOHNNY LEE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/3/1955
Height 5.9
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-05 09:35:00
Court Case 5902021220773
Charge Description ASSAULT AND BATTERY
Bond Amount

Name KELLY, VINCENT MAURICE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/15/1979
Height 5.5
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-05 10:17:00
Court Case 5902021220775
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name CROUCH, TARIQ SHAKUR
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/16/1995
Height 5.9
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-05 00:49:00
Court Case 5902020230632
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 10000.00